Sarah Adams Receives 2025 Bob Moyer Memorial Award for Excellence in Domestic Violence-Informed Practice

Sarah Adams, Lincoln-based therapist and owner of Bloom Counseling LLC, has been honored with the 2025 Bob Moyer Memorial Award for Excellence in Domestic Violence-Informed Practice. Adams’ work within the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative Problem-Solving Court has been instrumental in supporting families affected by domestic violence. Her innovative approach to child-parent therapy focuses on preserving and strengthening the parent-child bond, helping families heal and rebuild relationships after experiencing trauma. Her commitment to providing protection and fostering recovery has made her an indispensable part of Lincoln’s domestic violence recovery support network.

The late Bob Moyer, former Executive Director of the Family Violence Council, dedicated his life to the prevention of domestic violence. To honor his enduring impact, the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative introduced the Bob Moyer Memorial Award in 2024. The second annual award presentation took place on February 6, 2025, in Judge Elise White’s courtroom at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

In addition to Adams' recognition, an Honorable Mention was awarded to Eric Dlouhy, who recently completed a five-year rotation as the Domestic Violence Coordinator for the Lincoln Police Department. Throughout his tenure, Dlouhy built trust with survivors and developed strong partnerships with community organizations, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to supporting families impacted by domestic violence.

The event was hosted by Family Treatment Court Coordinator Taileigh Sorensen, alongside the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative Project Management Team, which includes Jamie Bahm (UNL), Kimberly Lauenroth (DHHS), Lindsey Turner (Voices of Hope), Leah Droge (Friendship Home), Angela Gebhardt (UNL), Dayna Goff (UNL), Dawn Rockey (CASA), and Ruthi Thompson (BraveBe). Lindsey Turner, Associate Executive Director of Voices of Hope, presented the awards.

Attendees included Lancaster County trial court judges, members of the Safe and Healthy Families Team, State Probation Administrator Gene Cotter, and Bob Moyer's friends. Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke was also present, highlighting the continued importance of specialized problem-solving courts in addressing domestic violence. Judge Elise White, who leads the Safe and Healthy Families Court, emphasized the program’s role in offering an alternative path for families navigating the juvenile court system while facing domestic violence challenges. She also reflected on Moyer’s dedication to the program, recalling that in one of his last emails, he expressed immense pride in its establishment.

The Safe and Healthy Families Problem-Solving Court is the only family treatment court in Nebraska designed specifically to support families experiencing domestic violence. At the event, Sorensen shared compelling data on the court’s success, while Bahm provided insights into the broader efforts of the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative. Chief Justice Funke praised the court’s innovative approach, reaffirming the necessity of problem-solving courts in providing comprehensive, solution-oriented support within the judicial system.

Through the annual presentation of the Bob Moyer Memorial Award, the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative continues to honor Moyer’s profound contributions to domestic violence-informed practice and advocacy, inspiring ongoing efforts to support survivors and strengthen families in Nebraska.

For additional information, contact:

Taileigh Sorensen, Family Treatment Court Coordinator Taileigh.sorensen@nejudicial.gov

Pictured: Sarah Adams with her 2025 Bob Moyer Memorial Award for Excellence in Domestic Violence-Informed Practice, Nebraska Separate Juvenile Court Judge Elise White and leader of the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative Problem-Solving Court addresses group assembled to celebrate annual awards ceremony, Five-year Domestic Violence Coordinator for the Lincoln Police Department Eric Dlouhly receives award from Program Services Director at Voices of Hope Lincoln Lindsey Turner.