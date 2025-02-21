Companies Set to Pitch to Panel of Investors at International Biomass Conference & Expo

Produced by Biomass Magazine, the conference will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the biomass industry

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomass Magazine announced this week the six companies selected to pitch to a group of angel investors and venture capital firms at the International Biomass Conference & Expo , taking place March 18-20, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.“There are countless innovations happening in the biomass industry,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at Biomass Magazine. “Giving companies the opportunity to pitch new technology to investors is a prime example of how Biomass Magazine is committed to the overall growth and success of the biomass industry.”Each company applied to participate and was selected by a panel of experienced industry individuals.The six companies selected to give an in-person pitch at the International Biomass Conference & Expo are:• ONYMGroupe ONYM harnesses advanced pyrolysis technology to transform a variety of woody biomass, including bark, into four valuable products simultaneously: dry pyrolysis oil, biochar, wood vinegar, and non-condensable gases (NCG). As both the owner and operator of their production facilities, they have developed a proprietary technology that offers significantly lower capital (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX) compared to traditional technologies. Their strategy is focused on marketing these sustainable products at a total cost competitive with traditional fossil fuel-based non-renewable alternatives. With plans to scale up and expand, ONYM is on track to build 10 large commercial plants by 2035, significantly increasing their production capacity and market reach.• Cultiv8 Hemp Solutions, Inc.Cultiv8 Hemp Solutions delivers cost-parity, drop-in replacement fuels made from industrial hemp. Founded in 2018, their mission is simple: provide clean, renewable energy without compromising performance or affordability.Their hemp-derived fuels seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure — no modifications required. By working with local farmers and building a sustainable, scalable supply chain, they ensure reliable, eco-friendly fuel solutions for transportation, aviation, and beyond.• American BioCarbonAmerican BioCarbon is a leading force in the carbon removal and renewable bioproducts industry. The company produces biochar, renewable energy, and carbon removal credits at its facility in Louisiana, USA, and is currently constructing one of the largest industrial biochar plants in the country. Set to go live in 2026, this self-powered facility is designed to be a major carbon removal project, positioning American BioCarbon at the forefront of sustainable agricultural waste conversion technologies.• FiberXFiberX is both an agribusiness and a biochemical products company. It is seizing on the opportunity to upcycle corn stover, the world's largest agricultural by-product, into novel feedstocks for numerous segments of the chemical, plastics and paper packaging products industry, significantly reducing or eliminating the use of non-renewable resources such as petroleum and wood chips.The company has successfully automated the processing of corn stover into microfibers that have been combined with synthetic and organic plastics polymers to make biocomposite plastics, universally making them twice as strong and rigid, reducing polymer shrinkage and cost, displacing up to 30% of synthetic polymers, and increasing biopolymer production yield. These same fibers are also a sustainable replacement for pulp from paper and wood chips, as well as replacing plastic products.• Red Mountain BiocharRed Mountain Biochar turns biomass residuals, like sawdust and wood chips, into valuable BioChar, BioCoal, and Carbon Black through pyrolysis. This sustainable solution helps reduce waste and generate revenue from materials once considered costly to dispose of.• R2 & CompanyR2 & Company’s team is in the forest throughout the week, approaching defensible space and tree care consciously and respectfully, helping to educate and cultivate greater awareness for forest health.With the Biomass processing and utilization of these residues, they convert them into usable products such as energy, composted soils and home building products."We had an overwhelming amount of interest in the International Biomass Conference & Expo Pitch Day event from both startups and investors,” said Marla DeFoe, senior marketing and advertising manager for Biomass Magazine. “Selection was difficult, but I think the companies selected to pitch demonstrate the vast development and innovation happening industry wide."Investors who are interested in attending Pitch Day at the International Biomass Conference & Expo can reach out to DeFoe at mdefoe@bbiinternational.com.The largest, fastest-growing event of its kind, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is expected to draw roughly 1,000 attendees and more than 170 exhibitors. Now in its 18th year, the conference will return to Atlanta, Georgia.To view the agenda and full schedule visit: International Biomass Conference & ExpoAbout Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as several ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other Web-based industry resources.

