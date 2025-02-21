Northpark Partners with Jackson State University to Host Greeks & Gridiron

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark and Jackson State University (JSU) are partnering to host Greeks & Gridiron on Saturday, February 22nd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This exciting event celebrates the rich culture, community and pride at JSU by bringing together the community’s love for JSU Athletics and Greek life.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jackson State University to host Greeks & Gridiron,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing and Business Development Director of Northpark. “This event not only reunites both past and present students of JSU but also celebrates the football team’s recent victories at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship and the Celebration Bowl.”

Greeks & Gridiron offers a chance for community members to meet and receive autographs from star JSU football players and connect with Greek life. JSU players who will be attending the event include Jeremiah Williams, Stanley Cooks, Isaiah Spencer and Joanes Fortilien. The event will bring together students, alumni and community members as they come together in celebration and fellowship.

Greeks and Gridiron will take place in Northpark’s center court. The event is free and open to the public.



