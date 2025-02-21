ShopRite of New City Grand Reopening Marks a Major Milestone in the Transformation of New City Shopping Center

ShopRite at the New City Shopping Center in New City, NY

The grand reopening of ShopRite of New City marks a major milestone in the redevelopment of the New City Shopping Center, a premier retail hub in Downtown.

NEW CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated grand reopening of ShopRite of New City took place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM at 66 N. Main Street, New City, NY. This event marks a major milestone in the ongoing redevelopment of the New City Shopping Center, a premier retail hub undergoing a comprehensive transformation under its new ownership.This newly renovated ShopRite, a community staple since 1980, has been upgraded with state-of-the-art features, including an expanded produce, dairy, frozen, and kosher department, as well as Patsy’s Butcher Shop and a from-scratch bakery offering fresh, daily-prepared goods. The renovation also introduces energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, reinforcing the store’s commitment to sustainability.New City Shopping Center: A Premier Location in Rockland CountyLocated at “Main and Main” in the heart of Clarkstown, New City, Rockland County, the New City Shopping Center is positioned as the area’s most strategically located retail hub. Acquired in October 2022, the property has undergone extensive upgrades to enhance its tenant mix, design, and customer experience. The property was acquired in a joint venture between KABR Group of Englewood, New Jersey, and BTF Capital of Rockville Centre, bringing together deep expertise in redevelopment and value-driven real estate investments. “This redevelopment has been a transformative process,” said Ben Malinsky, who has been overseeing the construction and redevelopment**. “We have worked diligently to modernize this property, ensuring it reflects the highest standards for today’s retailers and consumers. The new ShopRite is just the beginning of what’s to come for the New City Shopping Center.”“The excitement surrounding the renovation of the New City Shopping Center and the grand reopening of ShopRite is incredible,” said Kenneth Schuckman, President of Schuckman Realty . “The newly executed long-term lease with Inserra Supermarkets is a testament to the strength of this location. We’re seeing extraordinary demand from both national and regional tenants who want to be part of this transformation. Multiple leases have already been signed or are in active negotiations for most of the vacant space. Our goal is to upgrade the tenancy to reflect the quality of the enhanced shopping experience with the new grand reopening of ShopRite.”New Leasing Opportunities & Future GrowthSelect leasing opportunities remain for retail, restaurant, medical, and office uses, with strong interest from both national and regional brands.For leasing inquiries, contact:Steven HakakianLic. RE Salespersonsh@schuckmanrealty.comJessica VilmenayLic. Associate RE Brokerjessica@schuckmanrealty.comKenneth SchuckmanLic. RE BrokerKen@schuckmanrealty.comPhone: 516-496-8888About Schuckman RealtySchuckman Realty Inc. is a full-service retail real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, leasing, and tenant representation across the New York metro area. Since 1978, the firm has worked with national and regional retailers, landlords, and investors to secure and reposition high-profile commercial properties. As the exclusive leasing agent for New City Shopping Center, Schuckman Realty is curating a modern, high-quality tenant mix to complement its transformation.

