Bringing The Shops Broadway Back to the Future: A Bold Vision for the 21st Century

Rendering of the Proposed Redevelopment at The Shops Broadway - Hicksville, NY

A transformation of the property as an open-air destination, while also bringing it into the modern era with thoughtful design and planning.

HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 29th, Schuckman Realty had the pleasure of hosting the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society (CIBS) networking event at the newly rebranded Shops Broadway. Nearly 200 professionals gathered to hear KABR Group and BTF Capital unveil their exciting vision for the redevelopment. The event was a resounding success, and the new vision received an enthusiastic response from the brokerage community.Schuckman Realty, KABR and BTF Capital recognize that great spaces can honor their origins while evolving to meet modern demands. This philosophy drives the exciting redevelopment of The Shops Broadway , formerly known as Broadway Commons Mall.Originally built in 1956 as an open-air lifestyle center, the property was a vibrant hub for the community. Now, through modern planning, the center is being reimagined for the 21st century, blending retail, dining, and entertainment to create a dynamic destination.A New Era for The Shops Broadway:The transformation is about returning the property to its roots as an open-air destination, while also bringing it into the modern era with thoughtful design and planning.Key highlights of the redevelopment include:- A new BJ’s Wholesale Club to be located in a 105,000-square-foot building, complete with a gas station and electric vehicle charging stations.- Demolition of the former Macy’s building to make way for new parking solutions and improved accessibility.- The District, an entertainment hub that will feature Round1 and a 70,000-square-foot, three-story building designed for restaurants.- Ongoing discussions with theater operators to continue offering a cinema experience within the new District space.A Vision Rooted in History, Designed for the Future:The redevelopment of The Shops Broadway is not just about new buildings—it’s about creating a place for the community to gather and connect, and combines the best aspects of the property’s original open-air layout with the amenities and experiences today’s consumers expect. This reimagining will bring new energy to the property and support the economic vitality of Nassau County.An Ideal Location with Tremendous Potential:Located in the heart of Nassau County, The Shops Broadway enjoys exceptional accessibility. It is just minutes from the Northern State Parkway and the Long Island Expressway, and benefits from close proximity to the Hicksville train station, the busiest station in Nassau County. With major retailers like Ikea and Target already drawing visitors from across the region, the redevelopment will position The Shops Broadway as a premier destination in the region.Looking Forward to the Future:Schuckman Realty, KABR Group and BTF Capital are excited to bring The Shops Broadway to life and look forward to working with their partners and the community to make this vision a reality. The goal is to create a vibrant space where people can shop, dine, and connect, celebrating both the property’s history and its bright future.To inquire about leasing opportunities at The Shops Broadway, contact:Jessica VilmenaySchuckman Realty Inc.Associate RE BrokerJessica@schuckmanrealty.com516-252-1872Kenneth SchuckmanPresident/CEO Schuckman Realty Inc.RE Brokerken@schuckmanrealty.com516-496-8888About Schuckman Realty Inc.: Schuckman Realty is a full service commercial real estate services firm serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and the surrounding tri-state area. The Investment Sales team at Schuckman Realty Inc. brings vast and nuanced market knowledge, insight, and ingenuity to your portfolio from inception to completion. Schuckman Realty offers expertise in determining a property’s best use in terms of value gains to investors, extensive research and vetting process, access to qualified buyers and a proven sales & marketing team with a creative approach to maximize value.Keywords: Real Estate, Shopping Center News, Retail News, Shopping Centers, Retail Space, Rockland County News, New York Real Estate, Retail Leasing

