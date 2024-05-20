Renovations to Commence at the New City Shopping Center
The New City Shopping Center in, New City, NY, is excited to announce that it will undergo a comprehensive renovation starting May 20, 2024.NEW CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New City Shopping Center, located at 44 North Main Street, is excited to announce that it will undergo a comprehensive renovation starting May 20, 2024. The planned enhancements are designed to provide a 21st-century shopping experience.
The renovations are being overseen by Callahan Construction, a full-service construction management company, and will address all facets of the center, from structural upgrades to aesthetic improvements, including new landscaping, updated lighting, and modernized storefronts. The anchor, Inserra Supermarket’s New City Shoprite, will also undergo renovations, all of which aim to create a more welcoming and accessible environment for all visitors.
The project is expected to be completed in phases over the next 6 months to minimize disruptions to shoppers and businesses. The center will remain open during the renovation, with all businesses operating at normal hours.
We invite the community to visit New City Shopping Center to shop, dine, and enjoy the new improvements as they unfold.
About New City Shopping Center
Located in the heart of New City, New York, New City Shopping Center has been serving the Clarkstown community since 1989. It is home to a diverse range of stores, restaurants, and service providers, dedicated to meeting the needs of local residents and visitors alike.
For Leasing Information please contact:
Jessica Vilmenay of Schuckman Realty Inc. at 516 496-8888, or jessica@schuckmanrealty.com
