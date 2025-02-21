Governor Abbott Announces JETI Expansion Project In El Paso County

TEXAS, February 21 - February 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday announced the fourth project under the new Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program is Vinton Steel, LLC (“Vinton Steel”), a subsidiary of Kyoei Steel LTD (“Kyoei Steel”), headquartered in Osaka, Japan, during a press conference at Vinton Steel in Vinton, Texas. Vinton Steel will invest more than $229 million and create over 180 new jobs in an expansion of their advanced manufacturing facility that recycles ferrous scrap into new steel products.

"Vinton Steel is a critical part of the Texas steel manufacturing sector,” said Governor Abbott. “This is the kind of capital-intensive project that JETI can help support. We want to ensure that companies like Vinton Steel thrive, and we want Texas employees to earn a better paycheck from a high-demand job like steelmaking. With more than 180 new jobs and a $229 million investment, Vinton Steel is making a Texas-sized investment in the future of El Paso County and is an important part in the stronger, more prosperous Texas we are building.”

Vinton Steel is a mini-mill that produces steel with electric arc furnace (EAF) technology and uses ferrous scrap as a primary raw material. The steel making facility consists of two EAFs and a continuous casting and rolling mill that recycles more than 250,000 tons per year. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,504,000 has also been extended to Vinton. In addition, the company received a $12,000 veteran created job bonus.

The Governor was joined at the announcement by Vinton Steel Chairman Masahiro Kitada, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Vinton Mayor Rachel Quintana, and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela.

“I want to thank Governor Abbott, the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, The Borderplex Alliance, and all our local and state partners for their leadership in securing this investment in our community,” said Senator César J. Blanco. “This investment is more than just an expansion—it’s a commitment to the hardworking people of El Paso and West Texas. The jobs created here will provide good wages, stability, and new opportunities for families in our region. Vinton Steel’s growth reinforces El Paso’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. By supporting projects like this, we are building a future where our workforce thrives, our economy strengthens, and our community remains competitive on a global scale. I’m proud to champion investments that deliver lasting prosperity for El Paso and the Borderplex region.”

“I’m very proud of Vinton Steel and excited for the nearly 200 high-paying jobs this new JETI and Texas Enterprise Fund project will bring to District 78,” said Representative Joe Moody. “Many of those jobs will go to El Paso-area veterans, and the significant capital investment that will come along with this will pay dividends to our community for years to come.”

“We are excited to announce this transformative upgrade at Vinton Steel, which has been a cornerstone of our community since 1962,” said Vinton Steel Chairman and Kyoei Steel America, LLC President Kitada. “With the support of our parent company, Kyoei Steel Group, we are not just expanding our capacity but are also leading the charge towards sustainability with our state-of-the art new green steel-making process. This is a testament to our dedication to both economic and environmental stewardship in the Borderplex region.”

“This expansion by Vinton Steel is a remarkable achievement for our town,” said Mayor Quintana. “It brings new jobs and strengthens our commitment to a sustainable future. We're thrilled to see such innovation and growth right here in Vinton.”

“The Vinton Steel expansion is a major milestone for El Paso County, strengthening our commitment to economic resilience and sustainable innovation,” said County Judge Samaniego. “Supported by state incentives and strategic partnerships, this project drives job creation and boosts our manufacturing sector. During construction from 2025 to 2027, county and state tax revenues are projected to increase by $451,684 and $2.2 million, respectively. We are grateful for the collaboration with Kyoei Steel Group, the Office of the Governor, The Borderplex Alliance, and all stakeholders who made this achievement possible.”

“Today's announcement of Vinton Steel's expansion is a significant step forward for economic development in our region,” said Mr. Barela. “I want to extend my gratitude to Senator César Blanco and Representative Joe Moody for their support, as well as a special thanks to Governor Abbott and his Economic Development & Tourism Office for their instrumental role in this project. Their leadership has paved the way for this $230 million investment by Kyoei Steel Group, which will not only double their steel production capacity with the innovative 'Green City Mill Flex' process but also foster sustainable economic growth for our region.”

