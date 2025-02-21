TeleMiracle Week Recognized Ahead of Annual Telethon

CANADA, February 21 - Released on February 21, 2025

Soon the familiar sounds of phones ringing and people shouting "higher" will be heard from Saskatoon's Prairieland Park as TeleMiracle Week begins Sunday, February 23. The week culminates Saturday, March 1 when the 49th edition of the telethon gets underway.

"TeleMiracle is a testament to the Saskatchewan spirit," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said. "The people of this province continue to show up for one another year after year by making contributions to this cause."

The countdown show, leading up to the telethon, will start at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 1. The telethon will start at 9 p.m. that night, and wrap up at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 2. The telethon can be watched on both CTV Saskatchewan channels and online at www.telemiracle.com.

Over the last 48 years, TeleMiracle has raised more than $165 million. All funds raised stay in Saskatchewan and help Saskatchewan residents.

"These funds have made it possible for Saskatchewanians to get the treatments and equipment they need to live healthier, better lives," Kinsmen Foundation Board Chair Jordan Kammer said. "We could not do this without the incredible support from our communities. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference."

"We invite everyone to tune in to TeleMiracle 49 and help us make miracles for another year," TeleMiracle Chair Terri Troupe-Logue said. "Thank you to the residents of Saskatchewan for their continued support."

Under provincial legislation, TeleMiracle Week in Saskatchewan is the week immediately before the annual telethon. The Recognition of TeleMiracle Week Act is overseen by the Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

-30-

