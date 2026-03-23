Government of Saskatchewan Announces Detailed Changes to the 2026 AgriStability Program

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 23, 2026

Today, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced changes to the 2026 AgriStability Program, administered by the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC). This follows through on the province’s ongoing commitment to ensure its business risk management programs remain relevant and further support Saskatchewan livestock producers.

"These AgriStability Program enhancements better recognize feed costs and pasture use, providing more meaningful and responsive support for our livestock producers,” Marit said. “Our government has been responsive to the sector’s requests, ensuring producers have access to relevant programs they need to manage risk and remain resilient."

Starting in the 2026 Program Year, for operations that rent pastureland for grazing, the costs associated with the rent or lease will be considered as allowable expenses for AgriStability. The expense must be reflective of a reasonable feed volume for the animals grazed. The producer needs to demonstrate that the transaction is for access to livestock feed, not for crop or forage production.

As previously announced, also starting in the 2026 Program Year, AgriStability is adjusting the feed inventory pricing for livestock producers. This accounts for feed destined to be used on the farm and not sold. When feed prices rise, the value of ending inventories can increase, potentially offsetting losses of actual feed production. This modified calculation will use the end of year price along with opening and ending feed quantities to calculate the value of the inventory change.

“The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) appreciates the province’s continued commitment to strengthening AgriStability and ensuring business risk management programs meet the practical needs of Saskatchewan producers,” said Bill Huber, SARM President. “The inclusion of pasture rental costs and the feed inventory adjustment are meaningful first steps that better reflect the realities faced by our livestock producers, particularly during dry years.”

"The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA) welcomes the 2026 AgriStability program changes that better reflect how livestock producers manage their operations," SSGA President Jeff Yorga said. "Starting to capture on-farm feed inventories and rented pasture expenses is a great first step toward strengthening the program's ability to support producers through dry years, rising costs and market uncertainty."

"Strong risk management programs are essential for Saskatchewan cattle producers to remain competitive and resilient," Saskatchewan Cattle Association (SCA) Chair Chad Ross said. "SCA has worked hard to ensure producers have responsive and practical programs available to them. We appreciate the announced enhancements to the 2026 AgriStability Program. These improvements will help Saskatchewan producers more effectively manage their risks."

Enrolling in AgriStability is simple. To request a new participant package, call the SCIC AgriStability Call Centre at 1-866-270-8450 or email agristability@scic.ca. The deadline to enroll in the 2026 AgriStability Program Year is April 30, 2026.

AgriStability protects Canadian producers against large declines in farming income for reasons such as production loss, increased costs and market conditions. It is one of the Business Risk Management programs under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

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