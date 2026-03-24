Amendments to the Income Tax Act will Double First Responders Tax Credit and Extend Chemical Fertilizer Incentive

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2026

Today, amendments were introduced to The Income Tax Act, 2000 to support initiatives announced in the 2026-27 Budget. These amendments include doubling the Volunteer First Responders' Tax Credit, extending the Saskatchewan Chemical Fertilizer Incentive and updating language requested by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to improve ease of administration.

"Volunteer first responders often face incredible personal risk in order to protect their communities, friends and neighbours," Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Jim Reiter said. "Our government recognizes the incredible service they provide to our communities and I am honoured to be able to acknowledge their service by doubling the Volunteer First Responders' Tax Credit from $3,000 to $6,000, effective January 1, 2026."

These personal income tax credits are available to volunteer firefighters, volunteer search and rescue personnel and volunteer emergency medical first responders. Over 4,000 volunteers in Saskatchewan claim these tax credits every year.

The Saskatchewan Chemical Fertilizer Incentive provides a non-refundable, non-transferable 15 per cent corporation income tax credit on capital expenditures valued at $10 million or more for newly constructed or expanded eligible chemical fertilizer production facilities in Saskatchewan.

These amendments will provide a five-year extension to the program.

Additionally, this legislation includes finalized indexed amounts for the changes made to the basic personal, spousal, equivalent-to-spouse, dependent child and senior supplement tax credits introduced in The Saskatchewan Affordability Act in order to improve ease of administration.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Finance

Regina

Phone: 306-787-6627

Email: financecommunicationsfi@gov.sk.ca