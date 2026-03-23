Saskatchewan Highlights Protections Against Immigration Fraud

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 23, 2026

March is Fraud Prevention Month in Canada, and the Government of Saskatchewan is protecting Saskatchewan people by preventing immigration fraud in the province. Since The Immigration Services Act (ISA) was proclaimed in 2024, Saskatchewan has strengthened immigration enforcement and compliance, resulting in four individuals charged, five administrative monetary penalties issued and one compensation order has been collected.

"We are committed to holding bad actors accountable when it comes to immigration fraud," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "I want to be clear, it will not be tolerated here in Saskatchewan. March is Fraud Prevention Month, but we take the integrity of our immigration system seriously every day."

Protecting the integrity of our immigration system here in Saskatchewan not only protects vulnerable newcomers, but it also protects the reputation of our province as a destination of choice and it protects the reputation of law-abiding employers who use the immigration system properly.

Five monetary penalties were issued in 2025 for a total of $27,000 in fines. The penalties were issued for the offence of providing immigration and recruitment services without a license. The four charges were the first of a kind under provincial legislation in Canada. This includes charges laid under The Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act (FWRISA) and the ISA. The province has also issued four compensation orders and received payment for one totaling $96,000.

The Program Compliance Branch of the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works to protect immigrants and foreign workers in Saskatchewan. Contact the Program Compliance Branch at pcb@gov.sk.ca or call 306-798-1350 if you have questions about the ISA, believe your rights have been violated, or want to file a complaint about the immigration or recruitment process. You do not need permission from anyone to contact the Program Compliance Branch and all your information will be kept confidential.

While the ISA specifically protects against the unique situations facing immigrants and foreign workers, all employees, including Canadian citizens or permanent and temporary residents, are protected by employment standards and occupational health and safety provisions within The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

A full list of employers and immigration consultants who have been found in violation of the ISA is available here: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/moving-to-saskatchewan/live-in-saskatchewan/by-immigrating/protections-for-immigrants-and-foreign-workers/violations-and-investigation-outcomes.

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