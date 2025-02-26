Eos SENOLYTIX, a Longevity Medicine Company, Announces the Appointment of Brent Saunders as Advisory Board Chairman

Eos SENOLTYIX, Inc.

• Saunders was previously CEO of Allergan, the company that developed and launched Botox™ until the company’s $63 billion acquisition by AbbVie Inc. in 2020

While Botox has become one of the most successful anti-aging products ever developed, I see the potential for gerotherapeutics like Eos’s PTC-2105 and PTC-2107 to be even greater” — Brent Saunders

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eos SENOLYTIX, Inc. , a company leveraging the growing scientific knowledge surrounding the aging process to develop “anti-aging” gerotherapeutics that may improve healthspan and increase lifespan, announced today the appointment of Brent Saunders as Chairman of the Company’s Advisory Board.“We are excited to welcome Brent to Eos’s Advisory Board as Chairman,” said Kevin Slawin, MD, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Eos SENOLYTIX, Inc. “His extensive experience in leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies through critical growth phases will be invaluable as we advance our lead gerotherapeutic peptides, PTC-2105 and PTC-2107, into clinical development to address key clinical indications and outcomes associated with aging that we believe are validated, achievable, clinically important and FDA approvable. Brent brings exceptional knowledge and a successful track record in developing Botox, perhaps the most popular aging-related product developed to date, to our exciting pipeline of novel gerotherapeutic peptides in an attempt to build on that success, helping to lead our programs into breathtaking and unprecedented territory”.Brent Saunders is a proven leader with more than 25 years of experience across the health care sector. He has served in senior executive roles at several global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies where he has successfully overseen numerous value-enhancing initiatives, transactions and integrations. He was Chairman, President and CEO of Allergan, the company that developed and launched Botox until the company’s $63 billion acquisition by AbbVie Inc. in 2020.Saunders has extensive board experience, serving as Board Chairman of Bausch+Lomb Corporation, The Beauty Health Company, and Roam, as well as Board Member of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Cambrian BioPharma, OcuTerra, Arena AI, Cisco Systems, Inc., and The Allergan Foundation.Brent and Dr. Slawin both now live in Miami, FL, home to a growing list of investment and biotech professionals and entrepreneurs. Dr. Slawin is Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of Miami MediCo.s , a network of physicians, founders, executives, and investors working to expand the entrepreneurial healthcare ecosystem in Miami.Saunders expressed enthusiasm for his new role, highlighting his deep interest in the emerging science of aging and the potential for EOS’s gerotherapeutic platform to redefine the treatment landscape for age-related conditions. “I’ve always had a keen interest in the broader field of longevity medicine” he said. “With Eos’s unique approach combining efficacy and safety, I am excited to contribute my experience in advising the Company on its commercial and regulatory strategy to help transition regulators and Big Pharma into the changing landscape around longevity medicine and gerotherapeutics” he said. “While Botox has become one of the most successful anti-aging products ever developed, I see the potential for gerotherapeutics like Eos’s PTC-2105 and PTC-2107 to be even greater” he added.Jodi Akin, MSN was also appointed as Acting Chief, Clinical Strategy and Regulatory Affairs, as Eos transitions from an R&D into a clinical stage company. Jodi has over 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur and executive in the life sciences sector. Previously, as Executive Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs at Edwards Life Sciences, LLC, (NYSE: EW), she led clinical research, global market approvals and scientific affairs for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) establishing new standards in heart valve therapy and clinical trial methodologies.“With the projected world population aged 60 and above projected to double to 2.1 billion by the year 2050, dramatic breakthrough therapeutics addressing aging-related diseases has become a global health and economic imperative,” said Ms. Akin. “With Dr. Slawin’s vision and passion for breakthrough therapies, Eos SENOLYTIX is taking on these challenges with a bold vision to develop two clinical candidates in three separate aging-related clinical indications. I am thrilled to bring my experience of introducing breakthrough therapies to market to this exciting platform.”Dr. Slawin previously founded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, the first CAR T cell company, before Kite and Juno, and took public in 2014 with a $55 million crossover Series C and a $161 million IPO. Dr. Slawin is also the Founder and Principal of Eos’s lead investor, Rapha Capital, an investment management firm focused on making strategic investments in early stage, non-public biotechnology companies.Eos believes it has discovered the first gerotherapeutic peptides aimed at an aging-specific target. Eos’s novel proprietary gerotherapeutic peptides have demonstrated the remarkable ability to rejuvenate naturally aged mice via two separate mechanisms, both by targeting the Mitochondrial Membrane Potential (MMP, ΔΨm), to dramatically eliminate senescent cells throughout the body, but also to enhance the efficiency of mitochondrial function, with no apparent adverse side effects. Their peptides work via a completely novel mechanism of action, targeting the lower and declining MMP found in cells that develops as we age.Eos intends to raise a $50 million Series A financing to fund the first stage of an ambitious clinical development program that anticipates moving two of its lead gerotherapeutic peptide candidates, PTC-2105 and PTC-2107, into first-in-man clinical studies, in two stages, followed by three Phase II studies addressing key clinical indications and outcomes associated with aging that Eos believes are validated, achievable, clinically important and FDA approvable.About Eos SENOLYTIX, Inc.Eos SENOLYTIX, Inc. is a longevity company using advanced technologies to develop novel peptide therapeutics targeting the fundamental mechanisms of aging. Its lead gerotherapeutic peptides, PTC-2105 and PTC-2107, have the remarkable ability to rejuvenate naturally aged mice via two separate mechanisms, both targeting the MMP (ΔΨm), to dramatically eliminate senescent cells throughout the body, and to enhance the efficiency of mitochondrial function, with no apparent adverse side effects, potentially improving healthspan and increase lifespan. Eos is headquartered in Miami, Florida with research facilities located in Houston, TX. For more information, visit https://eossenolytix.com or email info@eossenolytix.com.About Rapha Capital Management, LLCRapha Capital Management, LLC is an investment advisory firm which offers alternative asset management services to Rapha’s fifteen SPVs, as well as to its private equity fund, Rapha Capital PE Life Sciences Fund VI , which is the current vehicle for all investments managed by Rapha Capital Management. Rapha Capital was founded by Eos CEO, Kevin Slawin, M.D.For more information, visit https://raphacap.com or https://raphacapitalpe.com

