Tranzon Driggers & Portal Realty Announce Online Auction for Downtown Gainesville Two-Story Bar/Restaurant Building

Exterior View of the Property

Tranzon Driggers & Portal Realty announce an online auction for a fully renovated 6,000± SF bar/restaurant in downtown Gainesville. Auction ends Feb 26, 2025.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A prime commercial real estate investment in the heart of downtown Gainesville is now available through an online auction. Tranzon Driggers, in cooperation with Portal Realty and Teresa Callen, announces the auction of 109 S Main Street, Gainesville, FL, a 6,000± SF two-story bar/restaurant with dual occupancy potential.The auction will be conducted online, ending on February 26, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET. This fully renovated, turnkey property offers an exceptional opportunity for investors, restaurateurs, and developers. All furniture, fixtures, appliances, and equipment will convey with the sale. Final property tours are available by appointment—call for details.Key Property Features:• 6,000± SF two-story mixed-use building – separate upstairs entrance & elevator access• Fully renovated in 2023 – turnkey bar/restaurant currently operating as Brennan’s Irish Pub• New kitchen, two full bars, new roof, A/C, fire sprinkler system & more• Private alleyway & second-floor balcony – additional outdoor seating potential• Located in Gainesville’s Opportunity Zone, Enterprise Zone & Gainesville CRA – ideal for investors• Prime downtown location near UF, Innovation District, and major attractions“This is an exceptional investment opportunity in the thriving downtown Gainesville market,” said Justin McQuary, AARE, AMM, Auctioneer at Tranzon Driggers. “With its turnkey setup, prime location, and future development potential, this property offers incredible value for investors and business owners alike. We are excited to be working in cooperation with Portal Realty and Teresa Callen to bring this auction to market.”Online Auction Details:• 📅 Auction Ends: Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET• 💰 Deposit to Bid: $10,000• 📍 Property Address: 109 S Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601• 📞 Final Property Tours: By appointment only—call for details• 🔗 Auction Link: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1457 Interested buyers can register for the auction and view full property details at https://www.tranzon.com/dg1457 Why This Online Auction is a Must-Attend for Investors & Business Owners• Turnkey Bar/Restaurant for Sale in Gainesville, FL• Commercial Real Estate Investment in Downtown Gainesville• Investment Opportunity in Gainesville’s Opportunity Zone• High-Traffic, High-Visibility Space Near University of FloridaAbout Tranzon DriggersTranzon Driggers is a leading real estate auction firm specializing in the accelerated sale of commercial, residential, and investment properties throughout Florida and the Southeast. With a proven track record of successful auctions, Tranzon Driggers helps sellers achieve maximum market value while providing buyers with unique investment opportunities. Learn more at www.tranzon.com About Portal Realty & Teresa CallenPortal Realty, led by Teresa Callen, specializes in commercial real estate sales, investment properties, and development projects across Florida. With a deep understanding of the Gainesville market, Portal Realty offers expert guidance to investors and business owners looking to maximize their real estate potential.Media Contact:📞 Justin McQuary, AARE, AMMTranzon Driggers📧 jmcquary@tranzon.com📱 352-553-3126# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.