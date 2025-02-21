The AI-THd

California Housing Crisis Solution Unveiled by AC Future in Menlo Park, California

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, a pioneering leader in sustainable smart living, is showcasing a transformative solution to California’s affordable housing crisis, the AI Transformer Home (AI-TH), at Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, California until Friday, February 28, 2025.

With housing prices surging and wildfires continuously displacing communities, AC Future’s AI-TH offers a resilient, off-grid, and rapidly deployable housing solution. Featuring adaptive living technology and a self-sustaining energy system, this cutting-edge home provides a modern, flexible alternative to traditional housing, catering to both affordability and sustainability.

AC Future recently returned from the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas where their AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by the tech magazine CNET and the Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show.

“We are thrilled about the enthusiastic response to our AI Transformer Home at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, California, a setting that epitomizes the innovation and sophistication that are at the core of our mission,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future.

“Our AI Transformer Home is not just a luxury robotic home—it's a lifeline for Americans looking for affordable housing solutions and those affected by California’s recent disasters,” continued Qin. “The overwhelming response we have been receiving by visitors, potential investors, and community leaders during our visit to the Rosewood Sand Hill is a testament to the demand for smart, flexible, and sustainable housing solutions.”

During CES, AC Future introduced three variations of their AI Transformer Home: the AI-THu (Home), AI-THt (Trailer), and AI-THd (Drivable). These products provide customers with a smart home that meets their living and mobility needs because of AC Future’s patented expansion technology that converts the compact unit into a spacious 400-square-foot smart home. Customers can reserve an AC Future AI Transformer Home with $500 securing priority delivery and $100 for standard reservations at www.acfuture.com.

TOURS

WHEN: Thursday, February 21, 2025 - Monday, February 28, 2025 (10:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

WHERE: Rosewood Sand Hill, 2825 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025

RSVP: marketing@acfuture.com

WHAT TO EXPECT

Immersive Hands-On Experience – Step inside and interact with the AI Transformer Home, where cutting-edge technology, adaptive design, and self-sustaining energy systems redefine the future of housing.

The Future of Mobile Living – Witness firsthand how this expandable, zero-emissions home transforms and functions off-grid, showcasing its adaptability, intelligence, and renewable energy capabilities.

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, the mission of AC Future is to ignite a revolution in sustainable living by crafting innovative, transformable homes that seamlessly blend modern design, eco-conscious principles, and cutting-edge AI technologies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future recently demonstrated its AI Transformable Home (AI-TH) products during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. The AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by the tech magazine CNET and the Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show. For more information or to reserve your AI-TH, visit www.acfuture.com.

AI Transformer Home

