VLink Inc. Honored with 2024 Community Care Award

VLink Logo

BBB Serving Connecticut Recognizes VLink Inc. for its Corporate CSR Community Initiatives

VLink’s commitment to partnering with nonprofits, raising awareness, & promoting philanthropy exemplifies the values we seek to recognize, Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement.” — Jackie MacKnight, VP of BBB Serving Connecticu

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Connecticut has recognized VLink Inc. with the esteemed 2024 Community Care Award, a distinction reserved for businesses that go above and beyond in giving back to their communities.

This award celebrates VLink’s unwavering dedication to making a difference through philanthropy, volunteerism, and meaningful partnerships with local charities and nonprofit organizations. From fighting food insecurity to championing environmental sustainability, VLink is committed to creating lasting change.

"VLink’s commitment to partnering with local charities, raising awareness for their missions, and promoting philanthropy in meaningful ways exemplifies the values we seek to recognize through this award," said Jackie MacKnight, VP of BBB Serving Connecticut. "Congratulations to your entire team on this well-deserved achievement!"

VLinker's accepted the award in December 2024 at a BBB awards celebration.

At the heart of VLink’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program are three pillars: Our Planet, Our People, and Our Communities. Through these initiatives, VLink has led efforts to support food banks, education programs, environmental sustainability, and veteran services, reinforcing its role as a socially responsible corporate leader.

One of VLink’s most impactful initiatives last year was its partnership with a local food pantry and homeless shelter, where team members volunteered their time to prepare and serve meals, ensuring that families in need had access to nutritious food.

As part of this recognition, BBB will make a monetary donation to a nonprofit of VLink’s choice. The Fresh Place pantry at the Chrysalis Center, which serves hundreds of Hartford families each week and plays a crucial role in addressing Connecticut’s alarming food insecurity rate, will receive these funds to further its mission.

This award is a testament to VLink’s belief that businesses should be a force for good—and the company remains dedicated to uplifting communities and inspiring others to do the same.

For more information about VLink’s CSR initiatives, visit: https://vlinkinfo.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/.

Tracy Gardner

Global Marketing Director

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.