MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Northeast stabbing.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect then brandished a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled the scene. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/FVQOitg0ubM

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25024153

