MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Northeast stabbing.
On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect then brandished a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled the scene. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25024153
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.