MPD Arrests Two Juveniles in Assault

Chief Pamela A. Smith and the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of two juvenile female suspects in connection to an egregious assault recorded on video that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, members of the Metropolitan Police Department became aware of videos of assaults circulating on social media. Detectives determined one of the videos captured an assault that occurred in the First District.

During the assault, multiple juvenile suspects approached the female victim as she walked outside of Union Station. The suspects assaulted the woman, repeatedly punching and kicking her. One of the suspects recorded the assault and encouraged the other suspects to continue their attack. The suspects assaulted additional victims who attempted to intervene. None of the victims were seriously injured.

Upon locating the video, detectives quickly identified two of the juvenile suspects involved. On Thursday, February 20, 2025, detectives located and arrested a 13-year-old juvenile female and an 11-year-old juvenile female, both of Northeast. Both juveniles were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Riot, Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

Detectives are working with neighboring police departments to determine whether these suspects are involved in similar assaults that occurred in those jurisdictions.

“The actions of these young suspects are disturbing and deeply disheartening for all of us who care for the youngest people in our community,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “There is absolutely zero tolerance for this behavior in our city. Harming our community like this will result in your arrest and prosecution, no matter your age. It is on all of us who care for our young people to ensure they don’t follow this path.”

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.