Visit by CPC Central Committee Member and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li, 21 February 2025

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. Deputy Prime Minister Gan and Secretary Yin reaffirmed the longstanding and good relations between Singapore and China. They welcomed the good progress in relations between Singapore and Beijing Municipality, and discussed ways to deepen trade and economic cooperation, including through business events.

Secretary Yin was also hosted to lunch by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. They exchanged views on the health-related challenges facing Singapore and Beijing Municipality and discussed ways to further strengthen health cooperation between both sides.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 FEBRUARY 2025