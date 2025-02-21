Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,660 in the last 365 days.

Visit by CPC Central Committee Member and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li, 21 February 2025

        Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. Deputy Prime Minister Gan and Secretary Yin reaffirmed the longstanding and good relations between Singapore and China. They welcomed the good progress in relations between Singapore and Beijing Municipality, and discussed ways to deepen trade and economic cooperation, including through business events.

 

       Secretary Yin was also hosted to lunch by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. They exchanged views on the health-related challenges facing Singapore and Beijing Municipality and discussed ways to further strengthen health cooperation between both sides.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 FEBRUARY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit by CPC Central Committee Member and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li, 21 February 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more