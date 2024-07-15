Ella Bee Media Group Resumes Olympic Sports Division with New Team USA Clients for Paris 2024 Olympics

Ella Bee Media Group has represented Olympians and Paralympians since the London 2012 Games Lila Brown is an Olympic Sports Agent that also specializes in Publicity

Overcoming post-pandemic setbacks, EBMG is stronger than ever, ready to provide unparalleled Athlete Management Representation to its elite athlete clients.

Our team is committed to leveraging our expertise in media, public relations, and athlete management to amplify their stories, achievements, and the spirit of the Olympics.” — Lila Brown, Founder & CEO of EBMG

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ella Bee Media Group (EBMG) is thrilled to announce the resumption of its Olympic Sports Division, showcasing an impressive roster of new clients who will represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Overcoming post-pandemic setbacks, Ella Bee Media Group is stronger than ever, ready to provide unparalleled publicity, digital PR services, and athlete management representation to its elite athlete clients.The resilience and dedication of Ella Bee Media Group have been instrumental in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic. With a renewed focus and enhanced strategies, the agency is set to elevate the profiles of its Olympic athletes, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve on the global stage."We are excited to support our athletes as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics," said Lila Brown, Founder and CEO of Ella Bee Media Group. "Our team is committed to leveraging our expertise in media, public relations, and athlete management to amplify their stories, achievements, and the spirit of the Olympics."Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, Ella Bee Media Group has not only weathered the storm but emerged stronger and more resilient. EBMG's dedication, adaptability, and commitment to excellence have enabled the agency to navigate through uncertain times and continue delivering exceptional services to its clients.ABOUT ELLA BEE MEDIA GROUPElla Bee Media Group is a reputable and dynamic Public Relations agency that has been making waves in the industry since its establishment in 2009. Specializing in Public Relations, Sports Marketing for Olympians, and Talent Management services for celebrities, entertainers, and influencers, the agency has carved a niche for itself by seamlessly integrating these diverse fields into its operations.One of the agency's unique strengths is our focus on sports marketing, particularly catering to Olympians. By leveraging our extensive network and deep understanding of the sports industry, Ella Bee Media Group helps Olympians maximize their exposure, secure endorsements, and establish long-lasting partnerships with brands. We create tailored marketing strategies that align with the athletes' personal brands, ensuring their success both on and off the field.In 2023, Ella Bee Media Group was selected to join Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation “Black Parade Route” of BIPOC Small Businesses. In 2024, Lila Brown was selected as The Recording Academy/GRAMMYS “Next Gen” program which supports and empowers the next generation of music creators and professionals.

