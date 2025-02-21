FBSprofilati at KBIS 2025 in Las Vegas with its versatile, customizable, aluminum design solutions

FBSprofilati FBSprofilati at KBIS 2025

FBSprofilati looks forward to seeing you at the KBIS, an exhibition dedicated to the bathroom and kitchen furnishing sector from February 25 to 27 in Las Vegas.

SETTIMO MILANESE, MILAN, ITALY, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FBSprofilati takes part to KBIS (Kitchen & Bath Industry Show), the premier event for the kitchen and bath industry. From 25-27 February 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, dive into the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of interior design. For architects, designers, retailers, kitchen and bathroom renovators and furniture enthusiasts, it is a great opportunity to discover creative, functional solutions that inspire.FBSprofilati waits for visitors at stand SL2124, SOUTH HALL. To request the free pass , you can use the Promo Code: EXIV895818.One stand, one journey through materials, shapes and finishesStep into the opportunity to experience first-hand versatile, customizable, functional aluminum design solutions that can be adapted to different environments, from kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces without compromising on aesthetics.The immersive display will spotlight the iconic aluminum rolling shutters, Aluroll , featuring our micro-perforated finish and the sophisticated soft-touch and super-matt surfaces of the Soft Collection. The new Rhythms aluminum slat collection will make its debut: exclusively designed by Gio Tirotto, it combines design and texture. The fluted and ribbed surfaces offer a visual and tactile experience that brings dynamism and harmony to spaces. These distinctive finishes enhance the light and shadow interplay, adding a sense of warmth that mimics the grooves of natural wood.The exclusive Windlight collection of micro-perforated aluminum profiles for LED lights continues its journey under the banner of design. The high performance in light diffusion and great aesthetic impact are found in the new Windlight Circles variant with an appealing circular shape. Designed to frame and enhance mirrors, the new models combine a body and a screen made of micro-perforated aluminum that conceal LED strips and, when turned off, become an elegant detail with refined and contemporary finishes.This will also be the chance to discover Decover, the new aluminum drawer covers designed for customization down to the smallest detail. Compatible with drawers of the best brands, they are quickly installed thanks to the practical clip system and are available in over twenty finishes. A refined metallic touch that will freshen up your décor.In addition, Alumix aluminum profiles and inserts for surfaces are not to be missed: an explosion of creativity for doors, window frames, boiserie and walls, also available in the new Warm Brown, Micaceous Anthracite and Matt Green finishes that enhance the materiality of aluminum and offer new creative possibilities for every type of environment.FBSprofilati's partners at KBIS 2025FBSprofilati is proud to share the stage with two prestigious partners, Richelieu Harware (stand N2827, North Hall) and Logisiete (stand SL9065, South Hall), who will also showcase FBSprofilati products at KBIS 2025, demonstrating their adaptability and appeal to the international market. A collaboration that testifies the increasingly strong presence on the global stage.FBSprofilati is thrilled to welcome visitors and guide them in the exploration of new decorative possibilities for your interior design projects.Where: find us at Stand SL2124, South Hall – Las Vegas Convention CenterWhen: February 25–27, 2025Get Your Free Entrance Ticket Here with Promo Code: EXIV895818About FBSprofilati S.r.l.FBSprofilati is an Italian family-owned company specialising in the design and production of decorative aluminium profiles and semi-finished products for the furniture, interior design, and glass industries. Since 1999, based in Settimo Milanese, the company combines craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create bespoke solutions that balance aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. With a global distribution network, FBSprofilati exports its Made in Italy products worldwide, becoming a trusted partner for renowned designers, architects, and brands.FBSprofilati has been exploring new frontiers of design, offering decorative products that showcase aluminium as a versatile, innovative, and sustainable material. For more information, visit www.fbsprofilati.it Press contactsFBSprofilati S.r.l.Tel: +39 3407807219Email: info@fbsprofilati.itWebsite: www.fbsprofilati.it Social media: @fbsprofilati

