SRM University Earns Prestigious DASCA Accreditation, Setting a Benchmark for Data Science Education in India

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major milestone for data science education in India, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), one of India’s leading engineering institutions, has earned accreditation for its Data Science, AI, and related programs from the Data Science Council of America (DASCA). This recognition places SRMIST at the forefront of academic excellence in the rapidly expanding field of data science, reaffirming its reputation as a pioneer in technology education.

The DASCA accreditation spans SRMIST’s Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programs in data science and related disciplines, validating the institution’s adherence to global standards in curriculum, pedagogy, and research. This prestigious recognition equips SRMIST to empower its students with state-of-the-art data science knowledge and skills, preparing them to meet the dynamic demands of the industry and contribute to India’s burgeoning data-driven economy.

“At SRMIST, we are deeply committed to advancing knowledge and fostering innovation through a rigorous academic and research environment,” said Prof. S. Ponnusamy, Ph.D., Registrar. “Achieving DASCA accreditation strengthens our international collaborations and reinforces our pursuit of global excellence. It is a testament to the quality of education we provide and our commitment to creating industry-ready graduates equipped to solve real-world challenges.”

India is witnessing unprecedented growth in the field of data science, with transformative advancements reshaping industries and creating new opportunities. SRMIST’s accreditation by DASCA underscores its role as a catalyst in this revolution, offering students access to cutting-edge tools, frameworks, and methodologies that are aligned with international standards.

Academik America, a leading organization working under the World Data Science Initiative, has been instrumental in supporting SRMIST throughout its journey toward DASCA accreditation. Speaking about the achievement, Avik Dutta, Country Manager - India of Academik America, stated, “The DASCA accreditation is a remarkable milestone for SRMIST. It reflects the institution’s commitment to adopting rigorous, outcome-oriented standards in technology education. This recognition will undoubtedly enhance the quality of data science education in India and further cement SRMIST’s position as a leader in shaping technology education across southern Asia.”

As a global leader in defining standards, frameworks, and accreditation for data science education, DASCA sets the benchmark for institutions striving to deliver impactful, industry-relevant education. With this recognition, SRMIST is poised to drive transformative change and create a pipeline of skilled data science professionals who will shape the future of technology.

About SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRM Institute of Science and Technology is a leading university in India, offering diverse undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across six faculties, including Engineering, Medicine, Management, and Law. With a strong emphasis on innovation and multidisciplinary collaborations, SRMIST is dedicated to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

The institution is home to over 52,000 students and 3,200 faculty members across numerous campuses in India. Guided by a global vision and core values of inclusivity, innovation, and integrity, SRMIST is committed to excellence in education and research. Its mission is to leverage engineering principles, techniques, and systems to solve global challenges and foster knowledge for the betterment of humanity.

About Academik America

Academik America is a global pioneer in revolutionizing education, with a footprint spanning over 90 countries and more than 50 cutting-edge programs. In partnership with over 200 organizations, they drive change at the forefront of learning. As the primary accreditation partner for DASCA under the World Data Science Initiative, Academik America plays a critical role in setting and maintaining the highest standards for data science education, impacting over 250 universities worldwide. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, Academik America is not just reshaping the future of education—it's empowering a new generation of students and educators to thrive on a global scale.

