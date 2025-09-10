ALGhad Training Institute Appointed as TMI’s Authorized Education Provider in Bahrain

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALGhad Training Institute (GTI), a premier provider of professional learning and coaching solutions, has been officially appointed as the Authorized Education Provider (AEP) of the Talent Management Institute (TMI) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in TMI’s global expansion and reinforces Bahrain’s commitment to advancing a future-ready workforce. As a TMI AEP, ALGhad Training Institute will now deliver world-class talent management certifications, equipping professionals in Bahrain with internationally benchmarked knowledge, frameworks, and systems.

"The appointment of ALGhad Training Institute as a TMI Authorized Education Provider marks a significant step in advancing our mission in the region," said Aayush Ahuja, Vice President & Chief Growth Officer at Academik America. "It strengthens TMI’s global footprint and supports Bahrain’s vision for a skilled, future-ready workforce. We look forward to empowering the next generation of talent leaders who will shape meaningful change across the region."

The partnership empowers ALGhad Training Institute to offer the full suite of TMI’s globally respected certifications, including the Talent Management Practitioner (TMP™), Senior Talent Management Practitioner (STMP™), Global Talent Management Leader (GTML™), and Fellow programs. These programs are designed to elevate HR capabilities and help professionals lead modern, agile, and high-impact talent functions. "We are thrilled to be appointed as TMI’s Authorized Education Provider for Bahrain," said Abbas Ali, General Manager at ALGhad Training Institute. "This partnership opens new opportunities for HR professionals across Bahrain to enter and grow within the workforce, equipping them with the skills and credentials to excel in their full potential as future leaders."

About ALGhad Training Institute:

ALGhad Training Institute is a leading provider of professional development and certification programs in Bahrain. With a focus on international standards and flexible delivery formats, GTI supports individuals and organizations in enhancing career readiness and business performance.

About TMI:

Talent Management Institute (TMI) is a pioneer in talent management credentialing and is widely credited for its contribution to developing Talent Management into a profession of crucial significance for global industry and business. TMI offers the most powerful set of certifications for HR and Talent Management professionals, featuring the Talent Management Practitioner (TMP™), Senior Talent Management Practitioner (STMP™), and Global Talent Management Leader (GTML™). TMI programs are globally managed and distributed by Academik America. This responsibility consists of handling customer relationships, providing customer support, managing logistics, maintaining the partner network, and administering the programs.

About Academik America:

Academik America is a global pioneer in revolutionizing education, with a footprint spanning over 90 countries and more than 50 cutting-edge programs. With 200+ organizations, we have empowered over 250,000 individuals, driving change at the forefront of learning. We collaborate with educators, students, and businesses to create lasting impacts that benefit all stakeholders.

Deeply rooted in the education industry, we continuously research and innovate to enhance the design, delivery, and management of education. Through strategic partnerships with renowned organizations and institutions, Academik America offers expertise, solutions, and initiatives that transcend cultural, geographic, and economic boundaries.

Driven by our commitment and expertise, we strive to make a tangible impact in education, contributing to a brighter future for students and educators worldwide.

