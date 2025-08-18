Academik America Welcomes Fancy Mills as VP & Chief Learning Officer as Boutique Firm SolveFancy Joins the Organization

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academik America is pleased to announce the appointment of Fancy Mills as Vice President and Chief Learning Officer. This leadership addition is further underscored by the integration of her boutique consulting practice, SolveFancy, into the Academik America portfolio, strengthening the organization’s capability to deliver specialized, high-impact learning and advisory programs worldwide.

In her new role, Fancy Mills will lead the development and global rollout of strategic learning initiatives across AI, Data Science, Talent Management, Strategy and Finance. She will also drive global executive education programs in partnership with leading institutions, lead the creation of Centers of Excellence within corporations and universities, and oversee the appointment of premier training and consulting firms globally as partners.

“Fancy’s appointment marks a pivotal step in our journey to elevate the quality, reach, and relevance of professional learning,” said Aariya Goel, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, Academik America. “Her vision and deep experience, combined with the integration of SolveFancy, position us to shape cutting-edge learning ecosystems that serve today’s global professionals and institutions.”

Fancy Mills is a globally recognized learning strategist, LinkedIn Learning author with over 140,000 learners, TEDx speaker, and Master Certified Trainer and coach. Her career spans leadership roles at Beamery, CI International, and Informa (HDI & ICMI), where she managed large training and certification portfolios and led transformative learning programs for organizations such as Amazon, Accenture, Salesforce, NIH, PepsiCo, and Johnson & Johnson.

She holds a Master’s in Human Resource Development and Adult Education from Texas A&M University and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in the same field. Her published work and high-profile keynote engagements reflect her expertise as a leading authority in generational intelligence, organizational development, and learning innovation in higher education.



About Academik America

Academik America is dedicated to transforming global education. Operating in over 90 countries with more than 50 programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations, we have empowered over 250,000 individuals. We collaborate with educators, students, and businesses to create lasting impacts that benefit all stakeholders.

Deeply rooted in the education industry, we continuously research and innovate to enhance the design, delivery, and management of education. Through strategic partnerships with renowned organizations and institutions, Academik America offers expertise, solutions, and initiatives that transcend cultural, geographic, and economic boundaries.

Driven by our commitment and expertise, we strive to make a tangible impact in education, contributing to a brighter future for students and educators worldwide.

