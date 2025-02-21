IGY Marinas Renews Agreement with Porto Cervo Marina and Shipyard in Sardinia, Italy, owned by Smeralda Holding

Porto Cervo Marina - an IGY Destination Porto Cervo Marina - an IGY Destination

IGY Marinas is pleased to announce the renewal of its management agreement at the prestigious Porto Cervo Marina and shipyard owned by Smeralda Holding.

Porto Cervo Marina is a hallmark of excellence in yachting. Renewing this agreement underscores our commitment to preserving its legacy while enhancing its position as a world-class destination.” — Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy & New York, NY — February 21, 2025 — IGY Marinas is pleased to announce the renewal of its management agreement at the prestigious Porto Cervo Marina and shipyard owned by Smeralda Holding. IGY Marinas will continue to provide expertise in operations, marketing, branding, and customer service for Porto Cervo Marina as an IGY Destination. This renewed partnership reflects IGY’s unwavering commitment to advancing this iconic Mediterranean yachting destination into the future.Porto Cervo Marina (PCM) is a 700-slip facility capable of accommodating yachts up to 160 meters (525 feet). As a cornerstone of IGY’s global marina portfolio, it continues to set the standard for luxury yachting experiences.“We are immensely proud of our global team and deeply grateful to Smeralda Holding for their trust that has been nurtured over the past five years,” stated Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas. “Porto Cervo Marina is not just a stunning destination but a hallmark of excellence in yachting. Renewing this agreement underscores our commitment to preserving its legacy while enhancing its position as a world-class destination. Together with PCM, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and the local stakeholders, we are excited to chart the future for this globally renowned yachting hub.”This collaborative effort seeks to continue to integrate Sardinia’s rich yachting traditions with IGY’s globally recognized hospitality practices, experienced by IGY’s customers across 13 countries.“Porto Cervo Marina embodies everything that makes the Costa Smeralda a dream destination for yacht owners and enthusiasts with unparalleled beauty, tradition, and a vibrant maritime culture,” said Simon Bryan, IGY Marinas Vice President of Operations for Europe.Porto Cervo Marina, located along the breathtaking 55 kilometer Costa Smeralda coastline, offers amenities, including high-speed fueling, yacht provisioning, waste management, and offers exceptional shopping, beach clubs, restaurants, bars and clubs. This premier location is also in easy reach of some of the Mediterranean’s most desired cruising grounds, including Corsica, the Amalfi Coast, the Italian Riviera, and the Côte d’Azur.As IGY Marinas renews its commitment to this destination, it looks forward to ensuring Porto Cervo Marina remains a beacon of luxury yachting and an integral part of its distinguished global network.### ENDS ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / PR@IGYMarinas.comSmeralda Holding is an Italian wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”). QIA is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds which in 2012 acquired ownership of the real estate assets consisting of four hotels (Cala Di Volpe, Romazzino, Pitrizza and Cervo), the Marina in Porto Cervo (one of the most important ports in the Mediterranean), a shipyard, the Pevero Golf Club, plus other ancillary assets such as shops, offices, apartments, bars, restaurants, and 2,300 hectares of land in Costa Smeralda.Smeralda Holding Media Contact:SEC Newgate Italia +39 02 624.999.1Daniele Pinosa – daniele.pinosa@secnewgate.it – +39 335 7233872Paola Lazzotto – paola.lazzarotto@secnewgate.it - +39 335 193 7614Carlo Carboni – carlo.carboni@secnewgate.it - +39.348 941 2226

