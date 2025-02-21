The new “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION” XR game is in development!

NEON GENESIS EVANGELION XR game development announced

Pixelity Inc. is developing a Neon Genesis Evangelion XR game trilogy, launching in 2026 with quests, battles, and familiar characters.

GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 21, 2025, XR game developer Pixelity Inc. officially announced the development of an XR game based on “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION”.Pixelity Inc. has signed a licensing agreement with khara, inc. to design and develop the title.The game is planned as a trilogy based on the world and events of all 26 episodes of “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION”, with the first installment set for release in 2026.Players will experience the narrative through the eyes of an original character, exploring the world of “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION,” taking on quests, and engaging in thrilling battles-all while following the timeline and key events of the anime.The game will feature interactive and cooperative gameplay with familiar characters, making it especially appealing to long-term fans. The goal is to deliver a unique and dynamic action-adventure experience.Stay tuned for more updates and sneak-peeks about the game, which will be gradually released on Pixelity Inc. website and social media channels.About “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION”"NEON GENESIS EVANGELION," originally written and directed by Hideaki Anno, is a legendary mega-hit TV anime series that aired in 1995 (totaling 26 episodes) and was followed by theatrical releases starting in 1997. It continues to be loved by countless fans and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.The story takes place in the year 2015, where mysterious beings known as ‘Angels’, each possessing unique threats, have begun the invasion of Tokyo-3. Shinji Ikari, the protagonist, is chosen to pilot the Evangelion, a human-shaped ultimate weapon, where he faces the Angels in a battle that will determine the fate of mankind. As the struggle unfolds, the mystery behind the Angels and the destinies of the young pilots takes the center stage.In the 1990s, “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION” became a massive cultural phenomenon in Japan. It has influenced numerous animes even today and broke records in music and video sales. It was recognized as a groundbreaking example of media franchise expansion today.

