DPS Deploys New Executive Protection K-9

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce its newly certified Executive Protection Bureau (EPB) K-9 Magnum, a one-year-old Belgian Malinois. Magnum came to DPS from Poland and is trained to detect threats, identify explosives and enhance security operations. As part of EPB, Magnum will play a vital role in safeguarding state officials and dignitaries.

“Adding Magnum to the Executive Protection Bureau ensures we continue to provide the highest level of security for Texas leaders,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “This highly trained K-9 is an invaluable asset, solidifying both detection and deterrence capabilities in our security operations.”

Magnum replaces K-9 Jake, who made history in November 2018 as the first Explosive Ordinance Detection K-9 to be assigned to EPB. Jake retired in November 2024. Magnum completed a rigorous 12-week training program in explosive identification and will now be stationed with his handler in the Capitol region.

More About DPS’ K-9 Unit

DPS houses one of the nation’s top K-9 programs, consisting of 88 total personnel, including 76 handlers comprised of 52 narcotic detection, 10 explosive detection and 14 tracking canines. The teams include several German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers and a Vizsla. Training is conducted by DPS’ K-9 trainers, who bring years of expertise in canine behavior and tactical operations. These trainers are dedicated to shaping both handlers and their canine partners into cohesive, effective teams capable of excelling in high-pressure situations. The rigorous training meets the highest standard of operational readiness and public safety excellence.

More About DPS’ EPB Unit

DPS’ Executive Protection Bureau (EPB)—originally known as the Governor’s Protection Detail—was established under former Governor Preston Smith in the early 1970s. Since its inception, EPB has expanded its mission under DPS Homeland Security Operations to focus on risk management, threat assessment and security planning for the Governor of Texas, the Governor’s Mansion and other elected officials as well as visiting foreign, federal and state dignitaries traveling in the state of Texas. Assignments within EPB can take personnel all over the state, country and world as they protect the Governor and other state leaders both at home and abroad.

Click here to view pictures of Magnum and his training.

###(HQ 2025-19)