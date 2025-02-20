Senate Bill 260 Printer's Number 208

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 208 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 260 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROWN, SCHWANK, COSTA, BAKER AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juries and jurors, further providing for exemptions from jury duty. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 4503(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read: § 4503. Exemptions from jury duty. (a) General rule.--No person shall be exempt or excused from jury duty except the following: * * * (9) Caregivers who: (i) request to be excused; (ii) are not employed outside their home; and (iii) reside in a household with primary responsibility for the active care of a child under seven years of age or of an individual with a permanent 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.