Senate Bill 260 Printer's Number 208

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 208

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

260

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROWN,

SCHWANK, COSTA, BAKER AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juries and jurors,

further providing for exemptions from jury duty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4503(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 4503. Exemptions from jury duty.

(a) General rule.--No person shall be exempt or excused from

jury duty except the following:

* * *

(9) Caregivers who:

(i) request to be excused;

(ii) are not employed outside their home; and

(iii) reside in a household with primary

responsibility for the active care of a child under seven

years of age or of an individual with a permanent

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

