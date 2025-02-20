Senate Bill 256 Printer's Number 210

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - (1) A premises in which child care is provided for a

period exceeding 24 hours for a child under 16 years of age

who is not a relative of the operator and who is not

accompanied by a parent, individual standing in loco parentis

or legal guardian. For purposes of this paragraph, the term

does not include a premises selected for care of a child by a

parent, individual standing in loco parentis or legal

guardian for a period of 30 days or less or a facility

operated under social service auspices.

(2) A premises in which child care is provided

simultaneously for seven or more children who are not

relatives of the operator, except a facility operated under

social service auspices.

(3) A home where child care is provided at any time to

no less than four children and no more than six children who

are not relatives of the caregiver.

(4) A nursery school that is licensed and regulated by

the Commonwealth.

"Fossil fuel." Coal, kerosene, oil, wood, fuel gases and

other petroleum or hydrocarbon products which emit carbon

monoxide as a by-product of combustion.

"Human Services Code." The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code.

"Installed." A carbon monoxide alarm that is hardwired into

the electrical wiring, directly plugged into an electrical

outlet without a switch, other than a circuit breaker, or, if

the alarm is battery-powered, attached to the wall or ceiling of

a unit of a child care facility, in accordance with the Standard

for the Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection and

Warning Equipment (NFPA 720).

20250SB0256PN0210 - 3 -

