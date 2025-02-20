Senate Bill 256 Printer's Number 210
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - (1) A premises in which child care is provided for a
period exceeding 24 hours for a child under 16 years of age
who is not a relative of the operator and who is not
accompanied by a parent, individual standing in loco parentis
or legal guardian. For purposes of this paragraph, the term
does not include a premises selected for care of a child by a
parent, individual standing in loco parentis or legal
guardian for a period of 30 days or less or a facility
operated under social service auspices.
(2) A premises in which child care is provided
simultaneously for seven or more children who are not
relatives of the operator, except a facility operated under
social service auspices.
(3) A home where child care is provided at any time to
no less than four children and no more than six children who
are not relatives of the caregiver.
(4) A nursery school that is licensed and regulated by
the Commonwealth.
"Fossil fuel." Coal, kerosene, oil, wood, fuel gases and
other petroleum or hydrocarbon products which emit carbon
monoxide as a by-product of combustion.
"Human Services Code." The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code.
"Installed." A carbon monoxide alarm that is hardwired into
the electrical wiring, directly plugged into an electrical
outlet without a switch, other than a circuit breaker, or, if
the alarm is battery-powered, attached to the wall or ceiling of
a unit of a child care facility, in accordance with the Standard
for the Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection and
Warning Equipment (NFPA 720).
