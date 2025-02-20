Senate Bill 259 Printer's Number 213
nonpublic school where one or more students receive instruction.
"Fossil fuel." Coal, kerosene, oil, wood, fuel gases and
other petroleum or hydrocarbon products which emit carbon
monoxide as a by-product of combustion.
"Installed." A carbon monoxide alarm that meets one of the
following criteria in accordance with the Standard for the
Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection and Warning
Equipment (NFPA 720):
(1) is hardwired into the electrical wiring;
(2) is directly plugged into an electrical outlet
without a switch, other than a circuit breaker; or
(3) if the alarm is powered by battery, is attached to
the wall or ceiling of a school or classroom.
"Nonpublic school." A school, other than a public school, in
which a resident of this Commonwealth may legally fulfill the
compulsory attendance requirements of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, and
which meets the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
of 1964 (Public Law 88-352, 78 Stat. 241).
"Operational." Working and in service.
"Public school." Any of the following:
(1) A school of a school district.
(2) A charter school.
(3) A regional charter school.
(4) A cyber charter school that provides educational
instruction by any means at one or more centrally located
facilities where students attend the instruction.
"School." A public school or nonpublic school.
Section 3. Administration.
Nothing in this act is intended to modify the authority and
