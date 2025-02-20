Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,738 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 259 Printer's Number 213

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - nonpublic school where one or more students receive instruction.

"Fossil fuel." Coal, kerosene, oil, wood, fuel gases and

other petroleum or hydrocarbon products which emit carbon

monoxide as a by-product of combustion.

"Installed." A carbon monoxide alarm that meets one of the

following criteria in accordance with the Standard for the

Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection and Warning

Equipment (NFPA 720):

(1) is hardwired into the electrical wiring;

(2) is directly plugged into an electrical outlet

without a switch, other than a circuit breaker; or

(3) if the alarm is powered by battery, is attached to

the wall or ceiling of a school or classroom.

"Nonpublic school." A school, other than a public school, in

which a resident of this Commonwealth may legally fulfill the

compulsory attendance requirements of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, and

which meets the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

of 1964 (Public Law 88-352, 78 Stat. 241).

"Operational." Working and in service.

"Public school." Any of the following:

(1) A school of a school district.

(2) A charter school.

(3) A regional charter school.

(4) A cyber charter school that provides educational

instruction by any means at one or more centrally located

facilities where students attend the instruction.

"School." A public school or nonpublic school.

Section 3. Administration.

Nothing in this act is intended to modify the authority and

20250SB0259PN0213 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 259 Printer's Number 213

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more