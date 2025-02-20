Senate Bill 264 Printer's Number 216
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 216
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
264
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, SAVAL, SCHWANK, COSTA, KANE, KEARNEY,
MILLER AND SANTARSIERO, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 1, 1977 (P.L.237, No.76), entitled
"An act authorizing local taxing authorities to provide for
tax exemption for certain deteriorated industrial, commercial
and other business property and for new construction in
deteriorated areas of economically depressed communities;
providing for an exemption schedule and establishing
standards and qualifications," further providing for
exemption schedule.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(b)(1) of the act of December 1, 1977
(P.L.237, No.76), known as the Local Economic Revitalization Tax
Assistance Act, is amended to read:
Section 5. Exemption schedule.
* * *
(b) Whether or not the assessment eligible for exemption is
based upon actual cost or a maximum cost, the actual amount of
taxes exempted shall be in accordance with the schedule of taxes
exempted established by a local taxing authority subject to the
following limitations:
(1) The length of the schedule of taxes exempted shall
