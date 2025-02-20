Senate Bill 265 Printer's Number 217

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - (h) Restrictions.--

* * *

(3) The department may not accept a credit card as a

form of payment for the purchase of iLottery games.

* * *

Section 2. Section 13B23(a) of Title 4 is amended and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 13B23. Interactive gaming account credits, debits, deposits

and payments.

(a) Duty of board.--The board shall, by regulation, develop

procedures to govern credits, debits and deposits to interactive

gaming accounts. [Notwithstanding] Subject to subsection (c) and

notwithstanding any provision of this part to the contrary, all

credits, debits and deposits to interactive gaming accounts

shall be made in accordance with regulations promulgated by the

board, in consultation with the department, and all payments of

winnings shall be made in accordance with the rules of each

authorized interactive game.

* * *

(c) Credit card payment prohibited.--An interactive gaming

certificate holder may not accept a credit card as a form of

payment for deposit or wager.

Section 3. Section 13C11(a)(3) of Title 4 is amended by

adding a subparagraph to read:

§ 13C11. Authorization to conduct sports wagering.

(a) Persons who may be authorized.--

* * *

(3) * * *

(iii) A sports wagering certificate holder may not

accept a credit card as a form of payment for sports

