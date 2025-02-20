Senate Bill 267 Printer's Number 220

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 220 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 267 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled "An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing penalties; and making repeals," in preliminary provisions, further providing for application. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 104(b)(8) of the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act, is amended and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs to read: Section 104. Application. * * * (b) Exclusions.--This act shall not apply to any of the following: * * * (8) Temporary structures which are: (i) [Erected] erected for the purpose of participation in a fair, flea market, arts and crafts 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.