Senate Bill 267 Printer's Number 220
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 220
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
267
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO AND DUSH,
FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled
"An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing
powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of
Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing
penalties; and making repeals," in preliminary provisions,
further providing for application.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 104(b)(8) of the act of November 10, 1999
(P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code
Act, is amended and the subsection is amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
Section 104. Application.
* * *
(b) Exclusions.--This act shall not apply to any of the
following:
* * *
(8) Temporary structures which are:
(i) [Erected] erected for the purpose of
participation in a fair, flea market, arts and crafts
