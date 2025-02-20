Submit Release
Senate Bill 267 Printer's Number 220

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 220

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

267

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO AND DUSH,

FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled

"An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing

powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of

Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing

penalties; and making repeals," in preliminary provisions,

further providing for application.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 104(b)(8) of the act of November 10, 1999

(P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code

Act, is amended and the subsection is amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

Section 104. Application.

* * *

(b) Exclusions.--This act shall not apply to any of the

following:

* * *

(8) Temporary structures which are:

(i) [Erected] erected for the purpose of

participation in a fair, flea market, arts and crafts

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

