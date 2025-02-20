Senate Bill 269 Printer's Number 223

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 223

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

269

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COMITTA,

BAKER, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO AND KANE,

FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 9, 1965 (P.L.497, No.251),

entitled "An act requiring physicians, hospitals and other

institutions to administer or cause to be administered tests

for genetic diseases upon infants in certain cases," further

providing for Newborn Child Screening and Follow-up Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(a)(1) of the act of September 9, 1965

(P.L.497, No.251), known as the Newborn Child Testing Act, is

amended by adding a subparagraph to read:

Section 3. Newborn Child Screening and Follow-up Program.--

(a) In order to assist health care providers to determine

whether treatment or other services are necessary to avert

intellectual disability, physical disability or death, the

department, with the approval of the Newborn Screening and

Follow-up Technical Advisory Board, shall establish a program

providing for:

(1) The screening tests of newborn children and follow-up

services for the following diseases:

