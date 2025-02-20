Senate Bill 269 Printer's Number 223
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 223
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
269
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COMITTA,
BAKER, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO AND KANE,
FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 9, 1965 (P.L.497, No.251),
entitled "An act requiring physicians, hospitals and other
institutions to administer or cause to be administered tests
for genetic diseases upon infants in certain cases," further
providing for Newborn Child Screening and Follow-up Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(a)(1) of the act of September 9, 1965
(P.L.497, No.251), known as the Newborn Child Testing Act, is
amended by adding a subparagraph to read:
Section 3. Newborn Child Screening and Follow-up Program.--
(a) In order to assist health care providers to determine
whether treatment or other services are necessary to avert
intellectual disability, physical disability or death, the
department, with the approval of the Newborn Screening and
Follow-up Technical Advisory Board, shall establish a program
providing for:
(1) The screening tests of newborn children and follow-up
services for the following diseases:
