Senate Bill 270 Printer's Number 224
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 224
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
270
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COMITTA AND KANE,
FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), entitled "An
act to safeguard human health and life by providing for the
issuance of permits to, and regulation of persons and
entities selling milk and milk products; conferring powers,
and imposing duties on the Secretary of Agriculture; and
otherwise providing for the administration of the act; and
imposing penalties," prohibiting the sale of human milk over
the Internet.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210),
referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 18.1. A person may not sell or offer to sell human
milk over the Internet to another person directly or through a
classified advertisement.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 90 days.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.