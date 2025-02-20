Senate Bill 273 Printer's Number 227
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 227
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
273
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, BAKER, COSTA,
SANTARSIERO AND KANE, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in primary and election expenses, further
providing for contributions by agents, anonymous
contributions and cash contributions; and imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1634 heading of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 1634. Contributions by Agents; Anonymous
Contributions; Cash Contributions; Preselected and Prescheduled
Recurring Contributions.--
* * *
