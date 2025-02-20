Submit Release
Senate Bill 273 Printer's Number 227

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 227

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

273

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, BAKER, COSTA,

SANTARSIERO AND KANE, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for contributions by agents, anonymous

contributions and cash contributions; and imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1634 heading of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 1634. Contributions by Agents; Anonymous

Contributions; Cash Contributions; Preselected and Prescheduled

Recurring Contributions.--

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

