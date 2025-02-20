Senate Bill 273 Printer's Number 227

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 227 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 273 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, BAKER, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND KANE, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled "An act concerning elections, including general, municipal, special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates, primary and election expenses and election contests; creating and defining membership of county boards of elections; imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth, courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners; imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying, revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to elections," in primary and election expenses, further providing for contributions by agents, anonymous contributions and cash contributions; and imposing a penalty. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1634 heading of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read: Section 1634. Contributions by Agents; Anonymous Contributions; Cash Contributions; Preselected and Prescheduled Recurring Contributions.-- * * * 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

