Senate Bill 276 Printer's Number 229

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - Commonwealth. "Person." One or more individuals, partnerships, associations, organizations, corporations, legal representatives, trustees in bankruptcy or receivers. The term includes any owner, lessor, assignor, builder, manager, broker, salesman, agent, employee, independent contractor and lending institution and the Commonwealth and all political subdivisions, authorities, boards and commissions thereof. "Reasonable accommodation." A modification to the work environment to enable an employee to continue working despite limitations due to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions that do not present an undue hardship on the employer. A reasonable accommodation may include: (1) Providing a chair, assistance with heavy lifting, access to drinking water or uncompensated break time. (2) Temporary job restructuring, part-time or modified work schedules, reassignment to a vacant position, acquisition or modification of equipment or devices, appropriate adjustment or modifications of examinations and other similar accommodations. Section 3. Reasonable accommodations related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. (a) Unlawful practice.--It shall be an unlawful employment practice for a covered entity to: (1) Refuse an employee's or prospective employee's request for reasonable accommodations for limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, unless the covered entity can demonstrate that the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the covered entity's operations. 20250SB0276PN0229 - 2 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

