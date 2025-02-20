Submit Release
Senate Bill 276 Printer's Number 229

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - Commonwealth.

"Person." One or more individuals, partnerships,

associations, organizations, corporations, legal

representatives, trustees in bankruptcy or receivers. The term

includes any owner, lessor, assignor, builder, manager, broker,

salesman, agent, employee, independent contractor and lending

institution and the Commonwealth and all political subdivisions,

authorities, boards and commissions thereof.

"Reasonable accommodation." A modification to the work

environment to enable an employee to continue working despite

limitations due to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical

conditions that do not present an undue hardship on the

employer. A reasonable accommodation may include:

(1) Providing a chair, assistance with heavy lifting,

access to drinking water or uncompensated break time.

(2) Temporary job restructuring, part-time or modified

work schedules, reassignment to a vacant position,

acquisition or modification of equipment or devices,

appropriate adjustment or modifications of examinations and

other similar accommodations.

Section 3. Reasonable accommodations related to pregnancy,

childbirth or related medical conditions.

(a) Unlawful practice.--It shall be an unlawful employment

practice for a covered entity to:

(1) Refuse an employee's or prospective employee's

request for reasonable accommodations for limitations related

to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions,

unless the covered entity can demonstrate that the

accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the covered

entity's operations.

