Senate Bill 277 Printer's Number 230

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - declaration of candidacy for retention election with the officer

of the Commonwealth who under law shall have supervision over

elections on or before the first Monday of January of the year

preceding the year in which his term of office expires. If no

declaration is filed, a vacancy shall exist upon the expiration

of the term of office of such justice or judge, to be filled by

election under section 13(a) or by appointment under section

13(d) if applicable. If a justice or judge files a declaration,

his name shall be submitted to the electors without party

designation, on a separate judicial ballot or in a separate

column on voting machines, at the municipal election immediately

preceding the expiration of the term of office of the justice or

judge, to determine only the question whether he shall be

retained in office. If a majority is against retention, a

vacancy shall exist upon the expiration of his term of office,

to be filled by appointment under section 13(b) or under section

13(d) if applicable. If a majority favors retention, the justice

or judge shall serve for the regular term of office provided

herein, unless sooner removed or retired. At the expiration of

each term a justice or judge shall be eligible for retention as

provided herein, subject only to the retirement provisions of

this article.

(c) A justice of the Supreme Court , judge of the Superior

Court or judge of the Commonwealth Court shall be eligible to

serve two terms on each court . A justice of the Supreme Court ,

judge of the Superior Court or judge of the Commonwealth Court

who shall have exceeded the term limitation prescribed under

this section 15(c) shall be permitted to complete their current

term in office.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

20250SB0277PN0230 - 2 -

