Senate Bill 278 Printer's Number 231

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 231

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

278

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),

entitled "An act providing protection for employees who

report a violation or suspected violation of State, local or

Federal law; providing protection for employees who

participate in hearings, investigations, legislative

inquiries or court actions; and prescribing remedies and

penalties," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "public body" in section 2 of

the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the

Whistleblower Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Public body." All of the following:

* * *

(2.1) The Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth

Court, court of common pleas, minor judiciary or other body

