Senate Bill 278 Printer's Number 231
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 231
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
278
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),
entitled "An act providing protection for employees who
report a violation or suspected violation of State, local or
Federal law; providing protection for employees who
participate in hearings, investigations, legislative
inquiries or court actions; and prescribing remedies and
penalties," further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "public body" in section 2 of
the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the
Whistleblower Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Public body." All of the following:
* * *
(2.1) The Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth
Court, court of common pleas, minor judiciary or other body
