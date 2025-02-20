MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in an assault and an armed robbery in Southeast.

On January 27, 2025, at approximately 12:31 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast. The suspect entered the apartment complex, approached the first victim, a juvenile male, and assaulted them.

After the assault, the suspect exited the complex and approached a second juvenile male. The suspect then brandished a black handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled the area with the victim’s property.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court search and arrest warrant, 18-year-old James Gross of Southeast, was arrested. A black handgun, stolen from Virginia, was recovered during the arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Gross was charged with Armed Robbery and Simple Assault.

CCN: 25012743

