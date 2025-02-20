MPD Investigating Southeast Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in Southeast.
On Friday, February 14, 2025, at approximately 6:58 p.m., First District officers responded to the 400 block of K Street, Southeast, for the report of a robbery. The suspect grabbed the victim, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded his property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25022120
###
