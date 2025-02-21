Water and Sanitation on heavy rains improving Vaal Dam water storage

The recent heavy rainfall in Gauteng has boosted the province's water levels, with a significant increase in the water levels of the Vaal Dam and some reservoirs across the region. Latest data released by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on the state of reservoirs indicates that the Vaal Dam made a notable leap from last week’s 61.3% to 71.08% this week.

The sustained rainfall in the catchment areas also brought welcome relief and stability to the water levels of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS). Despite the modest drop from the 83.7% reported previously , the IVRS remains stable at 83.6% operating capacity.

Dams that form part of the IVRS which supplies water to a significant portion of Gauteng’s population have remained at secure water storage levels in recent weeks. According to the report by DWS, The Sterkfontein Dam storage levels have not declined, operating at 98.3% capacity this week similar to last week. The Grootdraai Dam has also been at consistent levels lately, recording 101.6% levels this week as it did in the previous report. The Bloemhof Dam took a dip this week, dropping levels to 73.7% this week from 76.2% last week.

Municipalities in Gauteng have also seen a small rise in their water storage levels. Sedibeng Municipality is operating at a 62.4% level, increasing from last week’s 62.1%. The West Rand is at a balanced 98.3% level while the City of Tshwane is operating at 89.6% dropping from 90.2%.

The heavy rainfall has also had a positive impact on the water levels of the shared reservoirs with Lesotho. The Katse Dam is operating at 80.9% capacity, a decent increase from last week’s 79.5%.The Mohale Dam is operating at 99.6% levels, plunging from 101.7% recorded in the last report.

The continued rainfall is expected to further boost the water levels of Gauteng's reservoirs and alleviate some of the pressure on the province's water supply. The DWS urges residents to be cautious as the heavy rainfall might lead to flooding.

