Author Discovers Twenty-One Never Heard Donny and Marie Osmond Children's Songs in Garage after 45 years

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a surprising turn of events, author and reading researcher Matthew Glavach, Ph.D. tells how he made a remarkable discovery in his own garage. After four decades of being stored away, Glavach stumbled upon a collection of 21 never-before-heard children's songs recorded by the iconic duo, Donny and Marie Osmond."These songs are a treasure trove of education and entertainment," says Glavach. " I couldn't believe my luck when I found them in my garage. The songs, which were recorded over 40 years ago, were thought to be lost forever. Ecstatic. Glavach quickly saw their potential for all children, especially for children with reading and learning issues.The songs were recorded by Donnie and Marie Osmond when they were just teenagers. He recalls the excitement of working with the talented duo. He was fascinated by their musical abilities even at a young age. They had a weekly television show at the time, and he could see their tireless working spirit.Their collaboration began when Osmond’s mother, Olive Osmond, heard about Glavach’s successful reading program for older students with reading and learning difficulties using popular music as a tool for learning. She was immediately drawn to its unique approach. She recognized her children's potential to use their talents to make a positive impact on children's learning.Marie and Donnie, along with her brothers, collaborated with Glavach. Glavach composed the lyrics using a children's vocabulary, which remains pertinent today. When children sing the songs, they are actually recognizing important reading words. The Osmonds were responsible for the music and vocals. However, due to unforeseen publishing difficulties, the songs and program were never released.Upon finding the tapes in his garage, over four decades later, Glavach promptly updated the program to include the latest research in neuroscience and learning.The program, called "Reading Thru Rhythm and Songs," addresses timing issues in the brain often associated with dyslexia and other neurodiverse conditions. It can benefit all learners.The songs were thought to be lost forever. However, Glavach's chance discovery has brought them back to life. And now a whole new generation of children will know the Osmonds and benefit from their talents, and their mother’s wish will be realized.Information about the program and songs are available at StrugglingReaders.com. The songs are currently available free in digital form at his website.

