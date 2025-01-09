StrugglingReaders.com Offers the Gift of Literacy with Free Access to their Groundbreaking Program for Dyslexia

This offer requires no purchase, subscriptions, or credit cards, making it accessible to all families and schools for ten days.

Donny and Marie Osmond have lent their talents to the program by creating original music for and singing the songs in the program. Their catchy tunes captivate young learners.” — Matthew Glavach” — Matthew Glavach

CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrugglingReaders.com, a leading resource for dyslexia and learning disabilities , is offering their groundbreaking program, “Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm,” by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., author of over forty programs and books on literacy, as a free digital resource on their website and on Amazon from January 10th to January 20th, 2025. Users can simply download and start using the program immediately.The program uses a combination of music, movement, language, and metronome therapy to teach reading and address timing problems in the brain often associated with dyslexia. The program, which includes reading skills for grades one and two contains sixteen lessons. The program can be life-changing for children who have been struggling with reading.Donny and Marie Osmond, the famous sibling duo, known for their successful music careers, have lent their talents to the program by creating original music for and singing featured songs in the program."Programs for dyslexia are often beyond most family's budgets, we believe that every individual deserves the gift of literacy, regardless of their financial situation. We are offering this $225 program free for ten days," said Matthew Glavach, founder of StrugglingReaders.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.