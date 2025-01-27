New Finding Can Change the Way We Understand and Treat Dyslexia

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reading can be challenging to master, especially for children who struggle with phonics . According to the International Dyslexia Association, children with dyslexia, a reading disorder affecting reading and spelling, have difficulty identifying and manipulating the sounds of language.Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., author and reading researcher, has published a groundbreaking study on a reading method he developed entitled "Expressive Repeated Reading, “in the Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP). His research has shown remarkable results in teaching children with reading difficulties including dyslexia.The “Expressive Repeated Reading” method is based on real books that are popular among children and focuses on repeated reading of a book in parts aloud with expression or prosody. Prosody is also known as the music of language and includes language cues such as expression, intonation, inflection, and pauses. An unexpected outcome of the study was that after practice using this method, children no longer struggled with phonics. They could now read and were successful with phonics activities.This method not only helps children become fluent readers, but it also has significant benefits for their brain function. In reading with expression or prosody chemicals such as dopamine are released in the reward center of the brain. This chemical release makes the reading experience enjoyable. Also, prosody is processed in the right hemisphere of the brain, which can be a benefit for dyslexics. While phonics can benefit children who respond to it, for children who struggle, there is little reward as they are not producing dopamine and other chemicals in the reward center of the brain."Expressive Repeated Reading “has received positive feedback from educators and parents who have seen a significant improvement in their children's reading abilities. With its focus on popular books and reading with expression, this reading method is not only effective but also enjoyable for children. It is a great way to instill a love for reading in children while also improving their fluency and brain function. This technique can be easily incorporated into classroom instruction and at-home reading practice." So, if you have a child who struggles with phonics and reading, don't lose hope. There is another way - and it's as close as your library or bookstore.A sample of testimonials:I can honestly say that as a principal of 17 years and as a former reading specialist, I have never before seen such positive results with so many children who have had severe reading problems. I cannot say enough good things about this program.M.B., School PrincipalMy son, a second-grade student, has all the earmarks of a child who was headed for real difficulty in reading. He consistently reverses b and d, he has great difficulty in memorizing isolated bits of information, and he has to work very hard to remain focused on a task to completion. He would far rather be climbing a tree or fixing his bike than reading. He is now reading at grade level. His father and I are very pleased and relieved.D.F ParentDr. Glavach has published a book on this reading method entitled “Overcome Dyslexia Now” available on Amazon. For more information, visit his Website: StruggingReaders.com.

