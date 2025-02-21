Bahamian Patient Receives Life-Changing Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery at Health City Cayman Islands

CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 75-year-old man from The Bahamas is the latest patient to undergo life-changing minimally invasive heart surgery at Health City Cayman Islands, highlighting the hospital’s expertise in advanced cardiovascular care.Samuel Mitchell had been struggling with an irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath for nearly two years due to a narrowing of his aortic valve. In September last year, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Senior Consultant in Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Health City, led a team in performing a minimally invasive aortic valve replacement that restored Mitchell’s heart function and drastically improved his quality of life.Unlike traditional open-heart surgery, which requires a large chest incision, this advanced minimally invasive aortic valve replacement was performed through a six-centimeter incision on the right side of the chest. Using high-resolution imaging for precision, the surgical team carefully accessed the heart and replaced the diseased aortic valve. The new valve immediately began restoring normal blood flow, offering the patient a faster recovery and reduced surgical impact compared to conventional open-heart procedures.Mitchell’s recovery was swift – he was up and moving shortly after the procedure and was discharged within 30 hours. “My heart was beating irregularly before, but it has been restored to good health since being here,” he said. “Undoubtedly, I will tell Bahamians how good it is to come to this place.”His granddaughter, who accompanied him to Health City along with his wife, was equally impressed. “I did not know what to expect at Health City, but the staff was friendly and accommodating. The surgery lasted five hours instead of a day, and his recovery was so quick that he only stayed in the hospital 24 hours post-surgery. I expect a full recovery for my grandfather. He has had no pain since the surgery and was walking almost immediately. He is back to all his daily activities, including playing with his grandchildren.”Dr. Chattuparambil noted that technological advances – such as 4K video towers, fiber-optic illumination, and improved instrumentation – have made keyhole heart surgery more precise and accessible. “Over the past few decades, we’ve seen incredible advancements in cardiac surgery. Major heart procedures that once required large incisions can now be performed through a small six-centimeter opening. Patients are typically discharged within 24 hours, experience minimal pain, and return to work within a week.”Health City Cayman Islands has been a leader in minimally invasive heart surgery for nearly a decade, offering faster recovery times, reduced scarring, and improved patient outcomes across the Caribbean. The hospital continues to pioneer advanced vascular procedures, providing world-class care that enables patients like Mitchell to return to their daily lives with renewed health and confidence.About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high-quality, affordable care. It is the largest private hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Enterprise Accreditation (as part of the Narayana Health Group) from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com

