Kineviz Partners with Ultipa to Unlock Complex Data Relationships and Real-Time Graph Analytics

Ultipa, Inc., the technology company behind Ultipa Powerhouse, a next-generation graph platform designed to manage massive, highly connected datasets in real time, today announced a strategic partnership with Kineviz, a leading provider of interactive graph analytics and visualization solutions. This collaboration integrates the Kineviz GraphXR platform and SightXR AI with Ultipa Graph’s advanced distributed graph technology, enabling organizations to analyze complex, interconnected data and extract valuable insights at unprecedented speed and scale.

By combining Ultipa Graph’s high-performance graph data engine with Kineviz’s visually intuitive interface and immersive analytics environment, users can seamlessly explore millions of relationships, uncover hidden patterns, and communicate insights in real time. The integrated solution streamlines entire data workflows, reducing the technical hurdles to graph analytics. Organizations across industries—including finance, healthcare, cybersecurity, and supply chain management—are now empowered to make faster, more informed decisions.

“Partnering with Ultipa Graph aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate the complexity of graph analytics,” said Dr. Weidong Yang, CEO of Kineviz. “Our integration offers unparalleled performance and human-centered usability. Now, data analysts, data scientists, and business leaders can interact with their most complex datasets, draw connections, and drive meaningful outcomes—no matter the scale.”

Ultipa Powerhouse, the latest release from Ultipa, Inc., redefines the capabilities of graph databases and analytics for the modern data landscape. This advanced platform leverages distributed systems to support both cloud-native deployment and on-premise configurations, delivering unparalleled scalability and real-time graph analytics.

Through this partnership, GraphXR and SightXR users can rapidly ingest, query, and visualize massive datasets without sacrificing performance or clarity. The synergy between Ultipa and Kineviz eliminates many of the traditional barriers to enterprise-wide graph adoption.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kineviz, whose innovative GraphXR and SightXR products align seamlessly with our vision,” said Yuri Simione, VP of Global Partnerships & Alliances at Ultipa. “In our search for a solution tailored to business users eager to extract new insights and perform investigations, Kineviz stood out. Their platform empowers users by simplifying advanced graph analysis and breaking down technical barriers. Together, we’re enabling businesses to transform raw data into accessible, actionable intelligence, unlocking the full potential of connected data. GraphXR and SightXR will provide our customers with an innovative way to analyze data, detect fraud, conduct investigations, and understand social network interactions—among many other evolving use cases.”



Key Benefits of the Ultipa-Kineviz Partnership:

-- Enhanced Scalability and Performance: GraphXR’s fluid, responsive visualization and analytics leverage Ultipa Graph’s distributed architecture for high-speed data ingestion and querying.

-- Streamlined Data Exploration: Rapidly navigate millions of nodes and relationships, visually identifying trends, detecting anomalies, and uncovering new opportunities.

-- Accelerated Time-to-Insight: Minimize the complexity of graph analytics by consolidating ingestion, analysis, and visualization into a single, intuitive platform.

-- Cross-Industry Applications: Unlock valuable insights in virtually any domain that relies on complex, interconnected data—from financial crime investigations to genomic research.

The integrated Kineviz-Ultipa Graph solutions are available immediately to enterprise customers worldwide.

For more information about the partnership and how to get started, visit www.kineviz.com or www.ultipa.com.

About Kineviz

Kineviz empowers organizations to understand and act on their connected data through intuitive visualization and advanced analytics. Its GraphXR and SightXR products combine cutting-edge graphics, AI, and immersive interaction to help users uncover insights hidden in complex datasets. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kineviz works across industries to drive smarter decisions and real-world impact.

About Ultipa.

Ultipa is a next-generation graph platform designed for massive-scale, enterprise-grade applications. By harnessing distributed high-performance graph computing and fault-tolerant architectures, Ultipa enables organizations to store, process, and analyze complex, highly connected data with unmatched speed and scalability. Its mission is to democratize graph analytics, empowering businesses to adapt and innovate in an increasingly data-driven world.



Media Contacts:

For Kineviz:

Sony Green

COO

sony@kineviz.com

415-598-9345

For Ultipa.:

Yuri Simione

VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances

yuri.simione@ultipa.com

+39 333-415-6248

Legal Disclaimer:

