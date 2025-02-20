MPD Statement on Public Safety in the District of Columbia

MPD drove down crime at a historic pace in 2024 thanks to a focus on data driven policing, strategic initiatives, and critical investments in technology. We are leveraging more tools at preventing crime and identifying criminal actors than ever before. Our initiatives and investments led to a historic 35% drop in violent crime in 2024, including a 32% drop in homicides, and a 39% decrease in robberies. These decreases drove crime in Washington, DC down to its lowest levels in more than two decades.

Some of these initiatives include Operation THRIVE, a whole-of-government approach to reducing homicides in areas historically ravaged by gun violence. Homicides decreased 68% in Operation THIRVE zones in 2024.

MPD’s Robbery Suppression Initiative, which strategically deploys officers based off recent robbery trends, helping drive a 49% decrease in robberies in 2024.

Operation ATLAS focuses on quality-of-life issues across the District, recovering more than 160 stolen vehicles, nearly 150 firearms and leading to more than 2,300 arrests.

MPD’s Carjacking Taskforce has worked with our District and regional partners to hold carjacking suspects accountable during a nationwide increase in armed carjacking and vehicle theft offenses, driving a 49% drop in armed carjackings in 2024.

The key to these initiatives was the launch of MPD’s state-of-the-art Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), which assists officers on the scene of critical incidents by collecting and analyzing information from various sources to enhance situational awareness, facilitate decision-making, and improve the efficiency of crime prevention and response. The RTCC is able to leverage other key technology investments to amplify their impact. Last year, that included the purchase of a replacement helicopter and the launch of a new drone program, both of which provide critical support in situations where “eyes in the sky” help ensure a safe resolution for all.

These reductions are possible due to the tremendous support and commitment to public safety by Mayor Bowser, who has championed the work of the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“As we continue to build upon this historic progress in public safety over the past year, I will continue to drive down violent crime. We are already working with a new partner in U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Edward R. Martin, Jr,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Since his first day in the office, U.S. Attorney Martin has expressed his commitment to helping the District of Columbia address my greatest concern, which is accountability for repeat violent offenders and individuals with illegal guns who brazenly and repeatedly endanger people in our city.”

Together, the US Attorney’s Office and MPD will bring strong cases against gun offenders. US Attorney Martin and Chief Smith have also discussed the need to fill the vacancies for judges in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, a federal court for which the judges are approved by the U.S. Senate.

The men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department are committed to working to build off these reductions in 2025 and will continue making the District of Columbia a safe place for all residents and visitors.

