Restoring Public Trust in New York City’s Leadership

This new structure will ensure that state officials have access to information about any current or future investigations. It will also allow the State to closely monitor or advance any such investigations into potential corruption within city government.

Empowering Citywide Elected Leaders To Utilize Federal Litigation

Under the Governor’s plan, the City Comptroller, Council and Public Advocate will be given explicit authority to bring litigation against the federal government using outside counsel if the City's Law Department declines to do so promptly after a request. Such litigation could be filed against any federal government agency or entity.

This action will ensure that New Yorkers have multiple avenues to initiate legal action in cases where the rights or freedoms of New York City residents are under attack by the federal government.