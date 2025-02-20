New Mental Health Group Home for Youth Opens in Regina

CANADA, February 20 - Released on February 20, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $800,000 in annual funding to partner with Eagle Heart Centre in a new, five-space mental health group home for youth. Joe and Irene's Youth Home, which officially opened today in Regina, provides youth ages 12 to 18 with short-term residential care that includes 24-hour mental health and addictions support.

"This funding to Eagle Heart Centre will provide youth in Regina and surrounding communities with the help they need in a safe and stable environment close to home," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Staying connected to their communities while receiving care will also help youth transition back to their families or into alternative care arrangements."

This mental health group home is part of a larger $2.4 million commitment in the 2023-24 Provincial Budget. The ministries of Social Services and Health each committed $1.2 million to develop three mental health group homes to serve youth struggling with mental health and addictions issues. Each ministry is providing $400,000 in annual operating funding to Eagle Heart Centre.

"Supporting Joe and Irene's Youth Home is part of our effort to ensure that we meet the mental health needs of youth," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "I appreciate the great work that Eagle Heart is doing to help our young people feel cared for, supported, and equipped to face a better future."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority works in partnership with the Ministry of Social Services to refer youth with chronic mental health or addiction issues to Eagle Heart Centre. Eagle Heart Centre provides culturally relevant services and trauma-informed care for vulnerable youth and families in Saskatchewan. The community-based organization specializes in providing programming and services that support and empower families, children and youth to attain a healthy lifestyle.

"Our new home has been named in honour of my Métis parents," Eagle Heart Centre Founder and Executive Director Delora Parisian said. "Despite facing racism, poverty and personal hardships, my parents raised us with the values of hard work, financial independence and the encouragement to follow our dreams. Joe and Irene's Youth Home has been built for roots to grow strong and bold, where dreams unfold."

The Eagle Heart Centre mental health group home for youth is the second of the three planned homes to open, with the EGADZ Garden of Hope in Saskatoon as the first to open in December 2023. The third home is currently in development.

For more information about Eagle Heart Centre and its programs, visit: www.ehcregina.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: