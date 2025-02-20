Italian American One Voice Coalition Slams Candidate Romi Herrera for Mob-Inspired Stereotypes

About

The Italian American One Voice Coalition’s ("IAOVC") stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The IAOVC is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. IAOVC’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to educate and fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.